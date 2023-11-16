Sabres Singer Messes Up Lyrics To ‘O Canada’

Videos by OutKick

As if it were even possible, Canada just took another L.

Tuesday night the Buffalo Sabres hosted the Boston Bruins, with singer Christian Kramer set to fulfill the ceremonial Buffalo tradition of performing the Canadian national anthem before every home game. It did not go well.

“O’Canada,” despite its homeland, is actually a pretty stirring, high quality national anthem. Unfortunately though, Christian Kramer did not seem to remember how it goes. And just kinda started…making up words in the process.

At one point, Kramer sang “We stand our eyes,” which led to an incredible reaction shot, where the camera panned to one fan who appeared confused and clearly said that those were not the correct words.

the anthem singer at this Buffalo Sabres game just completely forgot the lyrics to O Canada and just started WINGING IT pic.twitter.com/2ZLhm1Hc0f — ℳatt (@matttomic) November 15, 2023

You hate to see it. But also kinda love it because it’s Canada.

And for the record, the correct lyric was supposed to be “from far and wide,” not whatever it is Kramer was trying to say.

BUFFALO, NEW YORK – Brandon Carlo of the Boston Bruins celebrates his first period goal with Pavel Zacha and David Pastrnak during an NHL game against the Buffalo Sabres on Tuesday at KeyBank Center. (Photo by Ben Ludeman/NHLI via Getty Images)

Both The Sabres And Canada Had A Tough Night

The botched Canadian anthem was just the start of a bad night for the Sabres, as the Bruins jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the first period on their way to an easy, 5-2 win.

The Sabres fell to just 7-8-1, while Boston improved to 12-1-2. Even worse for Buffalo, center Tage Thompson is expected to miss a significant amount of time with a wrist injury.

“Tage is going to miss some time here, probably significant time unfortunately,” head coach Don Granato said. “He fought through the first injury but couldn’t fight through the second one. Credit to him to battle but it’s unfortunate.”

Rough night all around!