Sabres Broadcaster Rob Ray Takes Puck To The Face And Keeps Broadcasting…Because It’s Hockey

Former NHLer and current Buffalo Sabres broadcaster Rob Ray was a tough customer during his playing days. On Monday night, he proved that his signature toughness hasn’t gone anywhere after he was hit with a puck.

The Sabres played host to the somewhat surprising Arizona Coyotes and Ray was stationed between the benches. Arizona’s Michael Kesselring tried to chip the puck from just in front of his own bench, however, Buffalo forward Brett Murray did a good job of getting on top of him and getting a stick on the puck.

The only problem was he accidentally tipped it straight into Ray’s face.

The tough guy with 900 NHL games under his belt and more than 3,000 PIMs could be seen getting some medical attention after the incident.

Rob Ray has taken worse shots than that one over the years, and just like during his playing days, he didn’t even miss a shift. He was more than ready to crack that mic open as soon as he could.

Rob Ray is a different breed of National Leaguer



Gets hit with a puck between the benches and says it felt good and was ready to lace em up #LetsGoBuffalo | #NHL pic.twitter.com/ZlbnUNQ1Ta — Missin Curfew (@MissinCurfew) December 12, 2023

Rob Ray Is Still As Tough As They Come

“I’m all good down here,” Ray said with a nasty cut on his forehead. “I’m just trying to clean my glasses up a little bit so I can put them on and see through them.”

Ray said that he’d need stitches after the incident. But it wasn’t just his forehead and glasses that were messed up after the errant tipped puck.

“I can’t use my page anymore that I have my notes on because it’s, uh… kind of littered in blood,” Ray said.

Still, he was no worse for wear.

“Good to go. A normal guy would’ve been carried out of here,” he joked before saying the hit brought back some memories. “Yeah, it felt good. Actually it felt really good. Give me a stick, let’s go.”

Here’s example No. 1,342,809 of why hockey players are simply built differently. Even the broadcasters are out there putting their bodies on the line and are tough as nails.

Now, any article about Rob Ray wouldn’t be complete without the video of him dishing out some punches to a Quebec Nordiques back in the day.

You’re welcome.

