The Phoenix Coyotes Are On Fire And Have ‘Dateline’ To Thank (Sort Of)

Here’s a sentence I did not think I’d be typing this season: the Phoenix Coyotes are on an absolute heater right now.

Even crazier, they may have Dateline to thank… a little bit.

Despite some offseason concern that the team’s days in the desert were numbered, the Coyotes are 13-9-2. That puts them in the first wild card spot in the Western Conference.

What’s even wilder is that the team is on a 5-game winning streak that so far is comprised of the last 5 teams to win the Stanley Cup.

Through an odd scheduling quirk, the ‘Yotes have beaten the Golden Knights, Lightning, Avalanche, Blues, and Capitals. Sure, some of those teams are a far cry from what they were when they won the Cup, but they’re all still very competitive and in the top half of the league.

It’s an impressive run, most of which has been backstopped by Connor Ingram. He even has two shutouts in this 5-game run including one against Vegas and most recently against the Washington Capitals on Monday night.

Connor Ingram has a pair of shutouts in the Coyotes 5-game winning streak. (Photo by Norm Hall/NHLI via Getty Images)

Now, goalies are known for their quirks, so what is one of the keys to Ingram’s concentration this season? Episodes of the Dateline podcast.

“They’re about 40 minutes and that’s what my drive takes,” Ingram said. “My buddies make fun of me for it, but that’s what I do.”

Nothing wrong with Dateline. It’s a great show. I’d listen to Keith Morrison narrate anything.

The only thing I don’t like about Dateline is the way it makes you an armchair murder expert. Like some scorned wife kills her husband and you’re sitting there going, “See, she would’ve gotten away with it if she would have done a better job getting rid of the knife. Rookie mistake.”

Ingram’s buds may have been goofing on his love of true crime now, but they’ll change their tune. Especially if that’s what he needs to carry his club to the postseason.

What a season it would be if we got to see a playoff game at Mullett Arena.

If that happens they need to get Morrison or Josh Mankiewicz for the ceremonial puck drop.

