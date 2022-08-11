Kayleigh McEnany’s Sister Promotes Non-Woke Dating App

A non-woke dating app will debut next month, called The Right Stuff.

Ryann McEnany, the younger sister of former Trump White House secretary Kayleigh McEnany, promoted the project in a Twitter video Wednesday:

“The Right Stuff is all about getting into the right dating pool with people who share the same values as you,” McEnany says. “We’re sorry that you’ve had to endure years of bad dates and wasted time with people who don’t see the world our way. The right way.”

The good news: Right Stuff users are far less likely to get stuck at a steakhouse with some weasel who still wears a mask in between bites.

Word is you can rest assured you won’t end up in the bed of some professor or corporate journalist while using the app.

The bad news: the male users have to pay. The company says that “ladies will get a free premium subscription for inviting friends to join the app” and “gentlemen will have to pay” for premium access.

There’s always a group getting suppressed, isn’t there? Why does it have to be men again?

Speaking of men and women, The Right Stuff won’t give users the option to pick between 12 different genders. The only two options are “male” and “female.” The app does not include a spot for Gender X like Tinder does.

Moreover, the app won’t encourage users to decorate their profiles in social justice messaging like BLM and vaxxed/boosted and #GirlPower. You don’t have to upload a photo of yourself getting the jab to fit in on the Right Stuff, either.

Tech billionaire Peter Thiel, a co-founder of PayPal, invested $1.5 million into the project, giving the project a foundation to start.

Whether it’s a dating app or news agency or music label, society needs more options that are not infested with wokeness.

Look at the box office numbers, no one likes the woke. And even fewer people want to date the woke.