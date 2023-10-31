Purdue Coach Has Simple Reaction To Michigan Cheating Scandal Ahead Of Weekend Matchup

Videos by OutKick

Purdue is ready for whatever cheating Michigan might have allegedly done before the game.

The Boilermakers and Wolverines play Saturday night under the lights in Ann Arbor, but the action on the field has quickly become an afterthought.

Jim Harbaugh and Michigan are engulfed in chaos amid allegations the program ran an incredibly complex and effective sign stealing operation spanning the past couple years. Alleged pointman Connor Stalions is currently suspended as the investigation unfolds, and UM officials seem to have zero interest in providing further information.

Every team Michigan plays now has to wonder if its signs have been stolen, and Purdue head coach Ryan Walters is very aware of the situation on the ground.

Purdue coach Ryan Walters reacts to Michigan sign stealing scandal.

Walters addressed the media Monday, and was asked about the situation unfolding in Ann Arbor. While not tipping his cards too much, Walters didn’t shy away from the fact his team (and all other teams) must be flexible.

“I’m not sure. My focus is on us and our team. Obviously we’re very aware of what the allegations are out there. We’ll plan accordingly,” Walters responded when asked how the scandal will impact his approach to the game, according to MLive.com.

Purdue coach Ryan Walters reacts to Michigan cheating allegations. (Photo by Steven Branscombe/Getty Images)

How will teams react to the Wolverines?

The good news for teams that have to play Michigan is there’s already a template for how to stop any alleged sign stealing.

TCU was tipped off ahead of the playoff game last year the program’s signs could be compromised, and unleashed a genius plan of their own.

The team turned its real signals into dummy signals and inserted new ones Michigan wouldn’t know anything about. It worked because TCU won, despite being a heavy underdog.

There’s no doubt Purdue and any other team on the schedule should consider doing the same. By not adapting, teams would just be giving the Wolverines and Harbaugh a gift if the allegations are true.

Did Jim Harbaugh and Michigan steal signs? (Photo by Adam Ruff/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The situation in Ann Arbor has quickly turned into a “Game of Thrones” or CIA-style thriller that would put Tom Clancy to shame. Purdue better start planning its own espionage/counter-intel operation. It might be their only chance. Definitely let me know at David.Hookstead@outkick.com how you’d handle the situation.