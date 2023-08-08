Ryan Tannehill Says He Actively Recruited DeAndre Hopkins To Tennessee Titans, Texting WR Weekly

Videos by OutKick

The Tennessee Titans needed wide receiver help going into this season. Quarterback Ryan Tannehill knew it. He did everything he could to get free agent DeAndre Hopkins to join the team.

And, it worked.

As OutKick’s Armando Salguero reported last month, “The Titans are getting Hopkins for two years in a deal that is worth a reported $26 million. Hopkins gets $12 million in 2023 and could make up to $15 million if he reaches the deal’s incentives, per a source.”

Tennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill played an active role in recruiting wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins to the team. (Photo by Justin Ford/Getty Images)

On Tuesday, Tannehill spoke to NFL Network about Hopkins. He noted that he played an active role in bringing the wide receiver to Tennessee.

“I was able to go out to dinner and spend some time with him … I was communicating with him and checking in every week or two,” Tannehill said.

“He’s been a big addition … we’ve seen some huge plays from him [during training camp] … as a quarterback it’s been a lot of fun to find those areas where I can put the ball and only he can get it.”

Titans qb Ryan Tannehill on the successful recruiting job he did getting DeAndre Hopkins to Tennessee. #nflnetwork #titans pic.twitter.com/QjpEimGRIR — Sara Walsh (@Sara_Walsh) August 8, 2023

This is a big season for Ryan Tannehill, DeAndre Hopkins and Tennessee Titans

The Titans drafted Will Levis in the second round of this year’s NFL Draft. Plus, they still have 2022 third-round pick Malik Willis.

Clearly the team is making plans for after Tannehill is gone. Thus, this is a big season for Tannehill. He must be ecstatic that the team actually went out and got someone to help him.

Especially after they traded his best weapon, AJ Brown, to the Philadelphia Eagles last offseason.

But Las Vegas oddsmakers don’t think the Hopkins addition changes anything for the Titans. They remain 80-1 to win the Super Bowl, third-worst odds among AFC teams.

This is a team with a lot to prove. I wouldn’t bet against them right now.