Titans Hope DeAndre Hopkins Addition Upgrades Unproven Receiver Corps And Changes Season Narrative

The Tennessee Titans needed DeAndre Hopkins and now they have him.

The Hopkins free agent sweepstakes, which came down to a two-team decision between the Titans and New England Patriots, was decided Sunday afternoon when the team that was “more aggressive” won out.

And, yes, the Titans were aggressive in that coach Mike Vrabel was communicating with Hopkins even while he was on a visit with the Patriots.

But a team being “more aggressive” usually means it offered more money. And that’s the case here.

It’s unknown to what lengths the Patriots were willing to go to sign Hopkins. But one source said it was not near the offer the Titans made in both length and annual average.

GLENDALE, ARIZONA – OCTOBER 10: Wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins of the Arizona Cardinals during the NFL game at State Farm Stadium on October 10, 2021 in Glendale, Arizona. The Cardinals defeated the 49ers 17-10. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Best Deal Gets DeAndre Hopkins

The Titans are getting Hopkins for two years in a deal that is worth a reported $26 million. Hopkins gets $12 million in 2023 and could make up to $15 million if he reaches the deal’s incentives, per a source.

Hopkins confirmed he’s joining the Titans on his social media.

AtoZSports was the first to report the deal.

This deal puts Hopkins in the general salary range of Allen Lazard ($11M per year average), Curtis Samuel and Michael Gallup ($11.5M).

That is quite a drop from the two-year extension Hopkins signed with the Arizona Cardinals in 2020 that averaged $27.5 million per year. The Cardinals released Hopkins in May.

All this sounds like the Titans are getting something of a bargain for a 31-year-old receiver who has produced six 1,000-yard seasons in his 10 NFL seasons.

Patrick Mahomes was among the handful of quarterbacks receiver DeAndre Hopkins wanted to play for when he became a free agent.

Hopkins Doesn’t Get QBs He Mentioned

But the truth is Hopkins has seen his production drop substantially the past two seasons as he dealt with an NFL imposed suspension and injuries.

The deal also must be something of an alarm bell for Hopkins because no team wanted to trade for him or his previous contract when he was in Arizona. And when he was released he said he envisioned playing with top-tier quarterbacks such as Patrick Mahomes or Josh Allen.

Although the Chiefs remained in contact with Hopkins, they also didn’t show him the so-called aggressiveness necessary to get him signed.

So the Titans it is.

Hopkins comes to a team with Tim Kelly as the offensive coordinator and Hopkins is familiar with the coach and his scheme from their time with the Houston Texans. The move is an upgrade for Tennessee because the club’s receiver corps was perhaps the most unproven the in NFL before Sunday.

The Titans had second-year player Treylon Burks, fourth-year player Nick Westbrook-Ikhine, and second-year vet Kyle Phillips as their likely top receivers. Burks is a former first-round pick who the club hopes makes a significant leap this coming season.

Everyone else has been, well, sort of middling.

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA – FEBRUARY 28: General manager Ran Carthon of the Tennessee Titans speaks to the media during the NFL Combine at the Indiana Convention Center on February 28, 2023 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

Titans GM Ran Carthon Addresses A Need

That’s not a formula for success in a passing league. So new general manager Ran Carthon brought in Hopkins for a visit in June and apparently has closed the deal.

The Titans needed it. They needed to upgrade at receiver.

They were 30th in the league, averaging only 171.4 passing yards per game last season. Most of the team’s other passing statistics were otherwise middle-of-the-pack to lower-third among in the league statistical rankings.

And quarterback Ryan Tannehill, in his final contract season, needed veteran experience to count on in the passing game.

While this signing may not make the Titans a favorite to win the AFC South, it changes the narrative. The club had made significant changes in releasing veteran talent early in the offseason. Then the team drafted quarterback Will Levis in the second round of the draft with eyes on the future.

There was talk the club was rebuilding under its new general manager.

Now, assuming Hopkins delivers, it seems more likely the Titans will be much more relevant in the AFC South.

