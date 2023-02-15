Jets Might Target Ryan Tannehill: REPORT

Videos by OutKick

The New York Jets might make a run at Ryan Tannehill.

The Titans need to make a decision on Tannehill’s future, and can get rid of him this offseason without taking much of a hit. He’s already slated to become an unrestricted free agent in 2024. While it’s not known for sure what the Titans will do, it won’t surprise anyone if the team moves off him.

If that happens, the Jets might be waiting in the wings (no pun intended) to add him to the locker room.

SNY’s Connor Hughes reported he believes the Jets will target in order Aaron Rodgers, Derek Carr, Jimmy Garoppolo, Ryan Tannehill. Even though the veteran passer might be option five, the Jets apparently like him a lot.

“Don’t sleep on Tannehill. There’s a feeling around the NFL that the Jets are much higher on him than some want to believe,” Hughes wrote. The Jets also recently hired former Titans OC Todd Downing. Read into that as much as you’d like.

Ryan Tannehill to the Jets?

It should go without saying that Aaron Rodgers has to be the top priority for the Jets. The franchise has reportedly already reached out to the Packers about his availability.

Owner Woody Johnson also didn’t deny interest in the future hall of famer while at the NFL Honors. Now that Derek Carr is also going to be a free agent, he should slide in nicely as the next option.

However, if everyone on the list above Tannehill doesn’t happen, the former first round pick isn’t the worst consolation prize.

The Jets are open about wanting a veteran QB that can play right away. Ryan Tannehill isn’t a star. Not at all, and he did struggle with his health in 2022.

However, he has a ton of experience, and has shown flashes of being productive. 2022 was a down year. He completed 65.2% of his passes for 13 touchdowns to 6 interceptions with a 49.1 QBR.

It was his worst QBR since his final season with the Dolphins. However, that doesn’t mean he couldn’t provide some value to the Jets. At the very least, he fulfills the veteran requirement.

Of course, Jets fans hope it never comes to this. They want Rodgers and nobody else. If the team is working its way down the list, that means Aaron Rodgers didn’t happen. Fans definitely won’t be excited about that.