Ryan Shazier Caught Cheating On Wife With The Wildest Sext Messages You’ll Ever See

Remember the feel good story that was Ryan Shazier? You know, the ex-Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker who pretty much went from being paralyzed on the field to walking again in like two years?

Well, do I have one hell of a sequel for you!

According to screenshots from wife Michelle, Shazier was caught canoodling with another woman in the most 2023 way possible: the dreaded iMessage app on the iPad.

He wasn’t just caught with some run-of-the-mill “you’re so sexy, let’s meet up” messages, either. No sir.

The former NFL legend was caught sending the alleged mistress some of the most wild reading material you’ll ever see.

Time to brush up on the Dewey decimal system!

Former Pittsburgh Steelers legend Ryan Shazier has some reading suggestions

Whoaaaaaaa Nellie! What a library. So much to digest there, but we’ll start with the non-anal sex stuff because it’s barely even 8 a.m. yet my time and I need to wake up a little bit first.

How awful is the iMessage app on the iPad? I’m not pro-adultery by any means, but that little function is just begging to get you in trouble. My wife has it on her stupid iPad, and I swear to God it dings 1,047 times a day because of all the group messages she’s in. Drives me crazy.

Now, after seeing this, perhaps I should take a gander at it every once in a while just to make sure everything’s kosher? Maybe. Maybe not, though, because I don’t think I want those answers if we’re being honest. Not around the holidays, at least.

But yeah, the iMessage function on the iPad is a disaster waiting to happen and Ryan Shazier learned that the hard way. He ain’t the first and he won’t be the last.

Now, let’s get to the books …

What a flex by Shazier here. Who sends someone reading material like that? And it’s not even an article! He sent her links to giant ass (pun intended) books! Like, actual books. Who knew those still existed?

And here’s the kicker … it’s a SECOND EDITION! Again, it’s early and I’ve barely had a cup of coffee yet, so I don’t wanna get real into it right now … but, is there really a need for two editions of the anal sex book? That just feels excessive.

Anyway, just a wild way to start a Thursday. For what it’s worth, Shazier told TMZ (shocker) that he and Michelle have been split up for a while now and are currently living apart.

Like the books he rented for Mistress Marie, that checks out.

PS: Michelle deleted the posts, as if that’s gonna work in 2023. OK. They are literally all over my timeline.