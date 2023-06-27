Ryan Seacrest Named New Host of ‘Wheel of Fortune,’ Will Replace Retiring Pat Sajak Later This Year

Videos by OutKick

Sony Pictures Television will name Ryan Seacrest as the new host of Wheel of Fortune.

Seacrest succeeds Pat Sajak, who recently announced he would retire following the show’s 41st season later this year.

Longtime Wheel co-host Vanna White plans to stay onboard. However, she has reportedly asked for a pay raise.

White earns $3 million annually and has not received an increase in 18 years. By comparison, Sajak made around $15 million a year.

The New York Times first reported the Seacrest news on Tuesday.

“The swift decision by executives at Sony Pictures Television, which produces the show, also suggests that they are hoping to avoid the succession fiasco that nearly overwhelmed their other hit game show, “Jeopardy,” adds the report.

“In replacing Mr. Sajak, Mr. Seacrest will face a test: He’ll be replacing a host who is virtually synonymous with the show, like Bob Barker was with “The Price is Right” or Alex Trebek with “Jeopardy!”

Pat Sajak and Ryan Seacrest.

The move is hardly a surprise. Last week, OutKick made the case for Seacrest, while admitting no one can fill the shoes of Sajak.

Seacrest is one of the most known names in media. Furthermore, his friendship with Wheel of Fortune creator Merv Griffin was well documented.

A game show was the last piece of Seacrest’s media empire. He adds Wheel to a stout resume that already includes radio, podcasting, morning television, American Idol, and a New Year’s Eve show.

And hosting Wheel might be his most glamorous role yet.

Seacrest is likely to inherit Sajak’s cushy schedule. Sajak worked four days a month over nine months a year. That’s a total of 36 days a year.

Moreover, Wheel of Fortune still attracts a substantial daily audience. The most reason season averaged 8.6 million viewers, an average topping nearly everything on television not named the NFL

Pat Sajak had the best job in America.

Starting in 2024, Ryan Seacrest will.