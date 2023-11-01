Ryan Reaves May Have Scared His Leafs Teammates So Bad They Lost 4-1 At Home And Were Booed By Their Fans

Videos by OutKick

Scaring the daylights out of your teammates while they walk into the practice facility is a Halloween tradition, but did Toronto Maple Leafs forward Ryan Reaves scare his teammates just a little too much?

The team posted a video of Reeves throwing on what appears to be a Michael Myers mask (the slasher film icon; not to be confused with Leafs super fan comedian Mike Myers) and hiding behind some discarded boxes in the team’s practice facility.

The perfect recipe to frighten his fellow Leafs when they arrived at the rink

“That scared the s–t out of me,” captain John Tavares said.

Reaves damn near put the likes of Tyler Bertuzzi and Max Domi on the IR. However, Leafs star Auston Matthews was wise to his ruse. He took an alternative root into the locker room.

That’s all in, right?

The Maple Leafs spent their Halloween getting thoroughly outplayed by the Los Angeles Kings. (Photo by Mark Blinch/NHLI via Getty Images)

Reaves May Have Frightened The Leafs A Little Too Much

Well, we don’t know when Reeves was trying to scare his teammates. What we do know is that the team posted the video on Tuesday afternoon. That was just hours before they hosted the Los Angeles Kings for a Halloween showdown.

As it turns out, the only thing more frightening than Reeves in a Michael Myers mask may have been the way the Leafs played on Tuesday.

They were thoroughly outplayed the entire game. According to Toronto Sun, they were treated to a chorus of boos when they left the ice after the second period.

Did Reaves scare his teammates so bad that they laid an egg on Tuesday? The Kings are no slouches this season, but Leafs fans are expecting a lot more than what they saw in the lopsided 4-1 loss.

Toronto is 5-3-1 on the year, which isn’t a terrible start. However, it still puts them behind the Bruins, Red Wings, Canadiens, and Lightning in the ultra-competitive Atlantic Division.

