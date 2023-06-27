Videos by OutKick

USC football landed a commitment from Ryan Pellum on Monday afternoon. To announce his decision, the California-native put his new-born child to work!

Pellum, a four-star wide receiver in the Class of 2024, chose the Trojans over 41 other offers, including Arizona, Oregon, Colorado, Miami, Michigan, Ole Miss, Ohio State, Tennessee, Texas and UCLA. Early on, USC wasn’t high on his list.

Once we started talking and they told me I was a high priority and showed me too, things moved quick. I love the idea of playing for [head coach Lincoln Riley] and [wide receivers coach Dennis Simmons] and playing close to home is an added plus for sure. — Ryan Pellum, via 247 Sports

In addition to the coaching staff, Pellum was sold on the dynamic passing offense and how the program has been able to develop receivers in the past. He added that the Trojans have consistently reloaded at quarterback, which is obviously important for a pass-catcher.

They feel I can be an impact guy for them and I see that as well. USC has become Wide Receiver U and I love the direction the program is going. Coach Riley has already done big things in year one and they’re just getting started. — Ryan Pellum, via 247 Sports

Any college coach would have been thrilled to get a commitment from the 5-foot-11, 170-pound home-run hitter. His hands are sure and his routes are smooth.

Ryan Pellum is an instant-impact player.

Pellum recorded 52 catches for more than 1,000 yards and 10 touchdowns as a junior.