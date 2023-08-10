Ex-NFL QB Ryan Leaf Says Netflix’s ‘Untold: Johnny Football’ Is Telling The Wrong Story: ‘Hot Mic W/ Hutton & Withrow’

Videos by OutKick

“Untold: Johnny Football” is sharing the wrong side of Johnny Manziel, admitted former NFL quarterback Ryan Leaf on Tuesday’s episode of “Hot Mic with Hutton and Withrow.”

Leaf joined Jonathan Hutton and Chad Withrow and gave a new perspective on the successful Netflix documentary that chronicles Manziel’s journey from the heights of college football to the depressing lows of the NFL.

Manziel’s turmoil during his time in the NFL makes for enticing television, but Leaf contends that Johnny Football’s new breath of popularity may not be beneficial to the retired player.

Leaf, who’s experienced Manziel’s lows, criticized Netflix and the director for following Manziel in search of the celebrity rather than the human.

COLLEGE STATION, TX – AUGUST 31: Johnny Manziel #2 of the Texas A&M Aggies celebrates a third quarter touchdown during the game against the Rice Owls at Kyle Field on August 31, 2013 in College Station, Texas. (Photo by Scott Halleran/Getty Images)

“We probably heard 100 words come out of his mouth during the documentary,” Leaf said. “I mean, it’s nothing. And I put this on Netflix. …

“Once again, people have taken advantage of Johnny Manziel. There were no solutions. There was no addressing the bipolar diagnosis and how he’s dealing with it and how he’s living with it around his substance abuse.”

Manziel Needs Outreach, Not Attention

The most-talked-about revelation from the documentary was Manziel’s admission to attempting suicide after the Cleveland Browns released him.

Ryan Leaf argued that the documentary has seemingly promoted Manziel’s party-boy antics and the real pain he suffered without any remedy for the ex-QB.

Leaf added, “Then at the very end, he talks about, you know, being in a frat, the football team is a frat. They show him he’s sitting at a table with all his new frat buddies pounding beers. I just don’t know what they were trying to achieve.”

The former No. 2 overall draft pick said the documentary entirely overlooked presenting a positive direction for Johnny’s mental health struggles.

Watch the full segment here: