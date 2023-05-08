Super Bowl Champ Ryan Grant Bails Out Suspected Cop Shooter Who Is Now A Driver-For-Hire

Videos by OutKick

Nelson Pizarro was charged with shooting a cop during a drug bust in January 2022. He’s now a for-hire driver thanks to Ryan Grant after the Super Bowl-winning running back bailed him out of jail.

Pizarro spent 11 months locked up after being charged with shooting Detective Dominick Libretti in Staten Island. Grant, who won a Super Bowl with the Green Bay Packers in 2011, paid his $500,000 bail.

According to the New York Post, Pizarro was put on house arrest as he awaits his trial but has been given permission to work as a livery driver. Pizarro and Grant were friends as teenagers, according to the Post.

“He’s just got free rein of all the boroughs,” one law enforcement told the Post. “So there’s pretty much no repercussions for shooting a cop.”

Ryan Grant played 68 games in his NFL career. (Photo by Tom Lynn /Getty Images)

Libretti, the detective Pizarro was charged with shooting, isn’t exactly pleased with the new reality either. A source said that Pizarro was seen driving about four blocks from the detective’s home recently as well.

“How do you not tell me that this guy’s out driving on the freeway,” Libretti told his friend. “It’s just a slap in the face to the whole job.”

Police Commissioner Keechant Sewell spoke of Libretti as a hero the day of the shooting after the detective used his ballistic shield to protect his team as they tried to slow the blood pouring out of the bullet wound in his leg.

It should come as no surprise that this reality is unfolding in New York City. Anyone paying attention over the last few years is fully aware that criminals aren’t actually treated like criminals in The Big Apple.