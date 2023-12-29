Ryan Fitzpatrick Throws Playful Jab At Jets QB Aaron Rodgers: ‘Twice Vaccinated’

Videos by OutKick

Aaron Rodgers may be the only watchable portion of Thursday night’s ‘slugfest’ between the New York Jets and Cleveland Browns. Despite his prognostications, Rodgers isn’t back in action, but he still manages to drive more hype than either team can on its own.

Amazon Prime Video’s broadcast of Week 17’s matchup wisely highlighted Rodgers in its pre-game coverage. Longtime NFL quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick spoke with Rodgers, delivering a playful jab at Rodgers stemming from his ‘anti-vaxx’ stance.

CLEVELAND – Aaron Rodgers of the New York Jets looks on prior to playing the Cleveland Browns at Cleveland Browns Stadium on December 28. (Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images)

FitzMagic Throws Jab At Health Guru Aaron Rodgers

Earlier this week, Rodgers joked that people obsessed with the vaccine — we’ve all met them — should proudly announce their vaccination status for every interaction.

It was another round of Rodgers laughing at COVID vax advocates in 2023; Fitzpatrick referenced Rodgers’ comment during his introduction on Thursday.

“Hey Aaron, Ryan Fitzpatrick here, how are you? Class of 2005, twice vaccinated,” Fitzpatrick said, drawing a chuckle out of Rodgers. With a sweet beard and general party-forward attitude, we can forgive Fitz for sticking up for Team Vax.

Ryan Fitzpatrick to Aaron Rodgers: "Hey Aaron, Ryan Fitzpatrick class of 2005…. Twice vaccinated." 🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/riJL5Dl9kC — Video from: @TSV__1 (@TSV__1) December 29, 2023

Rodgers delivered his weekly ‘wild’ take during his segment on Pat McAfee’s show on Tuesday.

He said, “I think what we should do, Pat, is the same people who are criticizing me or coming up with these conspiracies about my injury or whatever — before they talk, let’s go back to 2021 and let’s make people say their vax status to start.

“Everybody could know at that point that they have their puppet masters who are puppeteering them to say this certain thing about this guy and that they’re still upset about the fact that I believe in medical freedom.

“So let’s make sure we’re asking the right questions to these people before they start spouting off so we can actually frame each one of these specific comments in the right perspective.”

