Ryan Fitzpatrick Believes He’s The Tom Brady ‘Motherf**ker,’ Says QB Has No Respect For Him

Unfiltered Ryan Fitzpatrick is now taking shots at Tom Brady.

Fitzpatrick, who retired after last season, has been on a media tour of sorts this week. First, he stopped by Dan Le Batard’s show to get grilled about water slides, forcing OutKick to come to his defense in heroic fashion.

After that, he swung by the Pardon My Take podcast, where he doubled down on his belief that he was the “motherf***er” Brady was referring to last year when discussing getting passed over by a certain team during free agency.

The original quote from Brady:

“One of the teams, they weren’t interested at the very end. I was thinking, you’re sticking with that motherf***er?” Brady told HBO.

“It had to be me,” said Fitzpatrick, who was the Dolphins QB at the time.

Ryan Fitzpatrick says Tom Brady had no respect for him

Fitzy then dove in head first, telling the podcast Brady had “zero respect” for him during his playing days.

“He would never shake my hand,” Fitzpatrick continued. “He just pisses me off, because … you’re in Buffalo, playing New England, kicking our ass, every single year they’re beating us. We finally, in 2011, knocked them off. It was the beginning of the season. He threw five interceptions in the game, which was just wonderful to see – every single one of them.

“He just runs straight off (after the game). No handshake, no quarterbacks in the middle of the field, just ran straight off. It bothered me so much because there was no respect.”

Fitzpatrick, of course, got the last laugh when the Dolphins stunned Brady and the Pats in the 2019 season finale. Fitzpatrick threw the game-winning touchdown and the loss forced New England to play in the Wild Card round the following week.

The Pats would lose to the Titans in what would be Brady’s final game as a Patriot.

“The last one was especially sweet, because it was the Tank for Tua year, we started out 0-7 and they beat us by 40 points at the beginning of the season,” Fitzpatrick said, adding that Brady did ultimately shake his hand after that game.

“I probably initiated it,” he said with a smile.

Tom Brady and Ryan Fitzpatrick: not friends@rhoback pic.twitter.com/loygPNAtYC — Pardon My Take (@PardonMyTake) September 14, 2022

Fitzpatrick played what turned out to be his final career game in Week 1 of last season when he injured his hip with the Washington Commanders.

He missed the rest of the year, officially announced his retirement in June, and is now part of the Thursday Night Football pregame show on Amazon Prime.

Something tells me we’ll be getting plenty more of behind the scenes stories along the way.