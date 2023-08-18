Northwestern Will Move Forward With Expensive Football Stadium Renovations, Despite Hazing Scandal

Videos by OutKick

Northwestern’s hazing scandal won’t stop the university’s massive new football field project.

The Wildcats have been planning massive renovations to Ryan Field that would turn it into a world class events venue, and it’s expected the total cost of the project would be around $800 million.

Ryan Field is one of the worst major venues in America. It’s long past due for some serious upgrades, and Northwestern had been planning to do it for a long time.

However, serious allegations of hazing and Pat Fitzgerald being fired resulted in many wondering whether or not the project could advance.

Pat Fitzgerald was fired after allegations of hazing surfaced. (Photo by Steven Branscombe/Getty Images)

After all, how could the school invest hundreds of millions into a new football project while consumed by chaos? Well, a decision is in and it’s full-speed ahead on the project to upgrade Ryan Field.

Northwestern moving forward with Ryan Field renovations.

The school announced the following Thursday:

I have been asked if recent events have changed our commitment to the Ryan Field project. As you know, and as I have shown through my actions, we are deeply committed to supporting our student-athletes and ensuring their well-being, now and in the future. As I have stated repeatedly, hazing has no place at Northwestern, and I am confident the independent review we have asked former United States Attorney General Loretta Lynch to conduct will help us determine how best to ensure our athletics program is accountable and reflects the University’s mission and values as a leading academic institution. … Moving forward with the Ryan Field project is the right thing for Northwestern and the residents of Evanston. It will bring more than $200 million of business opportunities to minority- and women-owned businesses and, as we are announcing in our update to the City, the Ryan Family also has committed an additional $10 million to provide a permanent technology-focused workforce upskilling program to help underemployed Evanston residents move into better-paying careers. I recognize that we are facing significant challenges that go beyond the new stadium. Those challenges require extraordinary care, time and healing. I firmly believe this rebuild will help us create an opportunity to build toward a positive and exciting future where we do what we do best at Northwestern — bring people together and positively impact communities.

Is it the right call?

Ultimately, this seems to be the right call from Northwestern. The team has to focus on the future. What’s happening with the hazing allegations is incredibly serious and should be treated as such.

The allegations already cost Pat Fitzgerald his job and sent shockwaves through the college football world.

Now, former Attorney General Loretta Lynch will conduct a full review to determine just how bad things are.

Ryan Field will undergo massive renovations. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

Having said that, this football project is about the next 50 to 100 years, and immediate issues can’t derail something that will last for generations.

Northwestern has to be pragmatic, and that’s exactly what the school’s leadership is doing by moving forward as planned.

Northwestern moving forward with renovations to Ryan Field. (Photo by Robin Alam/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Two things can happen at once. Hazing allegations can be investigated and the school can progress with a move that will change things for decades. Advancing with the Ryan Field renovations is absolutely the right move.