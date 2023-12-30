Internet Destroys Ryan Day In Brutal Fashion After Ohio State Loses To Missouri

Videos by OutKick

Ohio State coach Ryan Day might want to stay far away from the internet.

The Buckeyes lost to the Missouri Tigers 14-3 in the Cotton Bowl in what was a downright ugly game. OSU backup Devin Brown had to start after Kyle McCord transferred, he eventually went down and was replaced by Lincoln Kienholz and the fact Marvin Harrison Jr. didn’t play just compounded the problems for Ohio State.

The Buckeyes finished the game with a total of 106 passing yards on 10/24 passing, no touchdowns and just 97 rushing yards in the loss. It was an uninspiring and tough game for OSU fans to have to endure.

The situation for Day and the Buckeyes only got worse online as the night progressed.

Missouri beat Ohio State and Ryan Day 14-3 in the Cotton Bowl. (Photo by Sam Hodde/Getty Images)

Fans roast Ryan Day after Missouri beats Ohio State.

Missouri came off the top rope with a brutal troll job of the Buckeyes after the game, and it was off to the races from there.

Ryan Day getting dragged and mocked after every single loss is becoming a tradition in college football, and fans didn’t hold back.

Check out some of the reactions below, and hit me with your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

Ryan Day seeing a block M pic.twitter.com/HxGk9NMGnE — Riley Zack (@riley_zack19) December 30, 2023

Lou Holtz dancing on Ryan Day’s grave rn pic.twitter.com/Z0gVn5EJ9K — ivan (@ivancanfield) December 30, 2023

Lou Holtz pullin up to the cookout after watching Ryan Day & The Ohio State Buckeyes score 3 points tonight. pic.twitter.com/Bl8dNBlhZK — Will P (@evolutionof56) December 30, 2023

It’s time for #OhioState to fire Ryan Day and bring back Urban!! #FireEverybody pic.twitter.com/GyZvM9j269 — Message Board Geniuses (@BoardGeniuses) December 30, 2023

Ryan Day calling McCord in the parking lot… pic.twitter.com/jnP1rvyYhh — Sharp (@sharpcutco) December 30, 2023

Ryan Day had all this talent and ain’t even win the conference once pic.twitter.com/HoGUxKcfmg — Big Rah (@WTRrah) December 30, 2023

Ryan Day without Marvin Harrison Jr pic.twitter.com/JA5PMQCuyB — Michigan Truther (@scumbag_unit) December 30, 2023

Ryan Day if he didn’t have generational QB talent for his first 3 seasons pic.twitter.com/RDL8bOxxJL — Edward Plumpkin (@moxbuncher419) December 30, 2023

Fire Ryan Day 🌚I’m sorry but he gets the most excuses in Ohio State Head Coach History… he’s regressing each year and no one talks about it…. — 🅱️ (@TheBrianBee) December 30, 2023

Ryan Day without a clear talent advantage at every single position pic.twitter.com/rX9TyqboUk — Will (@geauxsohard) December 30, 2023

Ryan Day saw the Block M on Missouri's helmets and immediately shit his pants — Blue By 90 (@bluebyninety) December 30, 2023

“Why’d you guys fire Ryan Day?”



Ohio State: pic.twitter.com/BqfqbhnhTp — Dove Men Plus Care (@dovemenpluscare) December 30, 2023

I’m just going to say it, Ryan Day coaches like a beta male. — Nick Adams (Alpha Male) (@NickAdamsinUSA) December 30, 2023

When Jim Harbaugh said Ryan Day was born on third base pic.twitter.com/Ooour9xma2 — Ben Axelrod (@BenAxelrod) December 30, 2023

Ryan Day is now leading off second base and threatening to steal first. — Brandon Walker (@BFW) December 30, 2023

I WANT TO KNOW WHERE RYAN DAY IS RIGHT NOW pic.twitter.com/biyZTnkk0o — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) December 30, 2023

Just a reminder that this was Ryan Day after beating a team with 10 men on the field pic.twitter.com/4LC9AXp7ln — Colston Connoisseur (@UMvsEveryone) December 30, 2023

Where does Ohio State go from here? It’s hard to say, but serious changes need to be made. Ryan Day is 56-8 in his career with the Buckeyes. There’s no question he wins a lot, but the record is a bit deceiving.

He simply doesn’t win when it matters most. He has three straight losses to Michigan and has never won a CFP title, despite having the talent to do it.

Those facts drive fans absolutely insane, and it’s incredibly frustrating for Ohio State fans.

Ryan Day roasted in brutal fashion after Ohio State loses to Missouri. (Photo by Sam Hodde/Getty Images)

He’s not going anywhere, but he definitely needs to make some changes to silence all the noise and chatter. Otherwise, the buzzsaw that is social media will continue to be ruthless to him.