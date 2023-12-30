Internet Destroys Ryan Day In Brutal Fashion After Ohio State Loses To Missouri

Videos by OutKick
Ohio State coach Ryan Day might want to stay far away from the internet.
The Buckeyes lost to the Missouri Tigers 14-3 in the Cotton Bowl in what was a downright ugly game. OSU backup Devin Brown had to start after Kyle McCord transferred, he eventually went down and was replaced by Lincoln Kienholz and the fact Marvin Harrison Jr. didn’t play just compounded the problems for Ohio State.
The Buckeyes finished the game with a total of 106 passing yards on 10/24 passing, no touchdowns and just 97 rushing yards in the loss. It was an uninspiring and tough game for OSU fans to have to endure.
The situation for Day and the Buckeyes only got worse online as the night progressed.
Fans roast Ryan Day after Missouri beats Ohio State.
Missouri came off the top rope with a brutal troll job of the Buckeyes after the game, and it was off to the races from there.
Ryan Day getting dragged and mocked after every single loss is becoming a tradition in college football, and fans didn’t hold back.
Check out some of the reactions below, and hit me with your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.
Where does Ohio State go from here? It’s hard to say, but serious changes need to be made. Ryan Day is 56-8 in his career with the Buckeyes. There’s no question he wins a lot, but the record is a bit deceiving.
He simply doesn’t win when it matters most. He has three straight losses to Michigan and has never won a CFP title, despite having the talent to do it.
Those facts drive fans absolutely insane, and it’s incredibly frustrating for Ohio State fans.
He’s not going anywhere, but he definitely needs to make some changes to silence all the noise and chatter. Otherwise, the buzzsaw that is social media will continue to be ruthless to him.
One CommentLeave a Reply
While Buckeye fan boys set their hair on fire and their heads explode … 99.999% of the rest of Humanity waits patiently for the next Livvy Dunne and Paige Spiranac online pic postings …….
All of this is detailed specifically in Revelation ….. Aaaaiiiieeeeee !!!