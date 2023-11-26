Ryan Day Roasted On Social Media After Three Straight Losses To Michigan

Videos by OutKick

Ohio State coach Ryan Day might want to stay off the internet for the foreseeable future.

The Buckeyes and Day lost three straight to Michigan Saturday after falling 30-24 in Ann Arbor. It didn’t even matter that Jim Harbaugh wasn’t coaching.

The Wolverines still had enough juice to beat the Buckeyes for the third consecutive season, and as you’d expect, social media has plenty of jokes.

Ryan Day roasted on X after Ohio State loses three straight to Michigan. (Photo by Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images)

Ryan Day torched on social media.

Now, is the talk of Ryan Day being on the hot seat absolutely outrageous? It most certainly is when you consider his record is 56-7 with the Buckeyes. However, three of those seven losses have been to Michigan.

That’s something OSU fans simply won’t tolerate, and it’s something casual fans find absolutely hilarious. Check out some reactions below, and send me your thoughts to David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

Ryan Day when asked to beat Michigan pic.twitter.com/LVEVCffeY1 — Jace⚜️ (@CoraRollinsSZN) November 25, 2023

Ryan Day did everything he could to weaken Michigan off the field and he still got smacked in the mouth by the more physical football team. Quit being soft and get more physical. Pretty simple. pic.twitter.com/8VCjKcbBo8 — Big Game Boomer (@BigGameBoomer) November 25, 2023

Lou Holtz wants to know where Ryan Day is rn pic.twitter.com/vMEO9pdov1 — Always Irish ☘️ (@AlwaysIrishINC) November 25, 2023

Ryan Day tried to get Harbaugh suspended just to lose to his offensive coordinator 😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭 — Colston Connoisseur (@UMvsEveryone) November 25, 2023

“They’re kicking our ass, they stole our signs, Harbaugh is at home coaching via Twitter, you gotta helps us out, we’re trying to play a revenge game against Georgia. DO SOMETHING TO STOP THE BLEEDING!”

-Ryan Day pic.twitter.com/nybPkg9axw — 🚫 LEE Ring (@HBTFD1) November 25, 2023

Ryan Day is 56-7, but the losses were the only 7 games I give a shit about. — kevin harrish (@Kevinish) November 25, 2023

Lou Holtz just wants to know where Ryan Day is right now. pic.twitter.com/pZikvikObf — RedditCFB (@RedditCFB) November 25, 2023

Another year, another Ryan Day loss to Michigan pic.twitter.com/PmuFDXlCh2 — Cover 3 Film Room (@Cover3FilmRoom) November 25, 2023

Ryan Day is 74% of the way to delivering on his promise 👀🔥💯 pic.twitter.com/lEy8zMdbW6 — Colston Connoisseur (@UMvsEveryone) November 25, 2023

ryan day walking back to the locker room. pic.twitter.com/FcdNLHHEMh — Kyron Samuels (@kyronsamuels) November 25, 2023

Day and the Buckeyes fall to 11-1 after losing to Michigan.

Again, everyone needs to tap the brakes and understand Ryan Day is a very good coach. He’s 56-7 running the show in Columbus.

That’s an outrageous record. People who claim he’s a terrible coach are insane. Ohio State was one blown targeting and pass interference call last season away from playing TCU in the national title game.

People acting like Ryan Day is a horrible coach are downright delusional. However, that doesn’t stop people from going wild on social media.

If you look at X this morning, you’d think Ryan Day had a career record along the lines of 10-110. People are overreacting and roasting him in hilarious fashion. It’s just another great reminder how awesome college football is.

Will Ohio State fire Ryan Day? OSU has now lost three straight to Michigan. (Photo by Scott W. Grau/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

What will the Buckeyes do with Ryan Day? Let me know at David.Hookstead@outkick.com. In the meantime, enjoy all the incredible hot takes online.