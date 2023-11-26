Ryan Day Roasted On Social Media After Three Straight Losses To Michigan

Videos by OutKick
Ohio State coach Ryan Day might want to stay off the internet for the foreseeable future.
The Buckeyes and Day lost three straight to Michigan Saturday after falling 30-24 in Ann Arbor. It didn’t even matter that Jim Harbaugh wasn’t coaching.
The Wolverines still had enough juice to beat the Buckeyes for the third consecutive season, and as you’d expect, social media has plenty of jokes.
Ryan Day torched on social media.
Now, is the talk of Ryan Day being on the hot seat absolutely outrageous? It most certainly is when you consider his record is 56-7 with the Buckeyes. However, three of those seven losses have been to Michigan.
That’s something OSU fans simply won’t tolerate, and it’s something casual fans find absolutely hilarious. Check out some reactions below, and send me your thoughts to David.Hookstead@outkick.com.
Day and the Buckeyes fall to 11-1 after losing to Michigan.
Again, everyone needs to tap the brakes and understand Ryan Day is a very good coach. He’s 56-7 running the show in Columbus.
That’s an outrageous record. People who claim he’s a terrible coach are insane. Ohio State was one blown targeting and pass interference call last season away from playing TCU in the national title game.
People acting like Ryan Day is a horrible coach are downright delusional. However, that doesn’t stop people from going wild on social media.
If you look at X this morning, you’d think Ryan Day had a career record along the lines of 10-110. People are overreacting and roasting him in hilarious fashion. It’s just another great reminder how awesome college football is.
What will the Buckeyes do with Ryan Day? Let me know at David.Hookstead@outkick.com. In the meantime, enjoy all the incredible hot takes online.
Tuff Bizness …. and its going to get even tougher with realignment and The Portal.