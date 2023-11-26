Ryan Day Roasted On Social Media After Three Straight Losses To Michigan

Ohio State coach Ryan Day might want to stay off the internet for the foreseeable future.

The Buckeyes and Day lost three straight to Michigan Saturday after falling 30-24 in Ann Arbor. It didn’t even matter that Jim Harbaugh wasn’t coaching.

The Wolverines still had enough juice to beat the Buckeyes for the third consecutive season, and as you’d expect, social media has plenty of jokes.

Ryan Day roasted on X after Ohio State loses three straight to Michigan. (Photo by Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images)

Ryan Day torched on social media.

Now, is the talk of Ryan Day being on the hot seat absolutely outrageous? It most certainly is when you consider his record is 56-7 with the Buckeyes. However, three of those seven losses have been to Michigan.

That’s something OSU fans simply won’t tolerate, and it’s something casual fans find absolutely hilarious. Check out some reactions below, and send me your thoughts to David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

Day and the Buckeyes fall to 11-1 after losing to Michigan.

Again, everyone needs to tap the brakes and understand Ryan Day is a very good coach. He’s 56-7 running the show in Columbus.

That’s an outrageous record. People who claim he’s a terrible coach are insane. Ohio State was one blown targeting and pass interference call last season away from playing TCU in the national title game.

People acting like Ryan Day is a horrible coach are downright delusional. However, that doesn’t stop people from going wild on social media.

If you look at X this morning, you’d think Ryan Day had a career record along the lines of 10-110. People are overreacting and roasting him in hilarious fashion. It’s just another great reminder how awesome college football is.

Will Ohio State fire Ryan Day? OSU has now lost three straight to Michigan. (Photo by Scott W. Grau/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

What will the Buckeyes do with Ryan Day? Let me know at David.Hookstead@outkick.com. In the meantime, enjoy all the incredible hot takes online.

Written by David Hookstead

David Hookstead is a reporter for OutKick covering a variety of topics with a focus on football and culture.

He also hosts of the podcast American Joyride that is accessible on Outkick where he interviews American heroes and outlines their unique stories. Before joining OutKick, Hookstead worked for the Daily Caller for seven years covering similar topics.

Hookstead is a graduate of the University of Wisconsin.

