Paul Finebaum Suggests Ryan Day Could Be On The Hot Seat…Which Is An Insane Take

Paul Finebaum thinks Ryan Day’s job could be in trouble if Ohio State loses to Michigan.

Day is 45-6 with the Buckeyes, and is widely-viewed as one of the best coaches in America. The Buckeyes have made the CFP three times under his leadership, and lost the national title game a few years ago against Alabama.

The Buckeyes also narrowly missed playing for a national title game this past season, and likely would have been if not for a missed pass interference call against Georgia. Yet, back-to-back losses to Michigan has plenty of OSU fans upset.

Should Ryan Day be on the hot seat at Ohio State? (Photo by Jason Mowry/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The popular ESPN pundit thinks Day could be in big trouble if Ohio State loses to Michigan for the third straight season.

Finebaum said the following Friday (via On3.com):

Believe it or not, Ryan Day is going to be on the hot seat, according to some people, if he loses to Michigan again. Remember when Jim Harbaugh couldn’t beat anyone? Ryan Day’s had a really good run. He’s played for a championship, he’s been in the playoffs. Came within a whisker of getting back to the championship game. But fans around the country are going, ‘When are you going to win us a title like Urban [Meyer] did in 2014?'”

Should Ryan Day be on the hot seat?

Finebaum definitely isn’t alone when it comes to suggesting Ryan Day could be gone or on the hot seat. Buckeyes fans lost their minds after the Buckeyes lost a nail-biter to Georgia this past season in the CFP.

Twitter was on fire with people demanding he be fired. It was pure delusional and upset fans at its finest.

However, let’s sit down and have a little reality check. Even with a loss to Michigan this season, Ryan Day isn’t going anywhere unless he wants to leave.

Again, he’s 45-6. Outside of programs like Alabama, Georgia and Clemson, there’s not a team in America that would kill for the run he’s had.

Yes, he has failed to win a national title and he’s lost to Michigan in back-to-back seasons. It’s not ideal, but the idea Ohio State is going to fire him is ridiculous. Ryan Day wins 88.2% of his games, and has been right on the cusp of winning national titles.

Should we really believe if Ohio State goes 11-1 with a loss to Ohio State that his seat will become scorching hot? OSU fans are crazy if that’s what they want.

Will Ohio State fire Ryan Day? (Photo by Gaelen Morse/Getty Images)

You have no idea what’s on the other side of the fence if Day is fired. Things could get much worse than a 45-6 run. Short of an utter collapse, it’s hard to imagine Ryan Day isn’t in Columbus for the long haul.