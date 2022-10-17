Ryan Clark Says Lamar Jackson’s Not Worth Record Contract After Losing To Giants; Lamar Tweets That He F***ed Up

Baltimore Ravens Lamar Jackson wants to get paid as the NFL’s best QB. His case ran into a speed bump after royally blowing a lead to the New York Giants on Sunday, pushing the Ravens down to .500 (3-3).

Jackson’s two turnovers in the final minutes of the game gave up Baltimore’s lead and then sealed the win for New York.

Giant Comeback Rains on Lamar Jackson’s Case For Contract

The Giants rallied from a 20-10 deficit in the fourth quarter to edge the Ravens, 24-20.

Following the disappointing Ravens loss, ESPN NFL analyst and former Steelers safety Ryan Clark struck a nerve when he tweeted strong words about Jackson’s contract saga based on his Week 6 performance.

Clark tweeted, “Period!! If Lamar wants $230 Ms guaranteed he can’t do that. He can’t convince them to pay it, his mom can’t convince them to pay it, and I can’t talk them into it! CAN’T FRICKING HAPPEN!”

Jackson finished with 17 of 32 passing for 210 yards, one touchdown and one interception.

Jackson caught the tweet and owned up to his critic.

“Playas F**k Up!” Jackson’s GIF response read, seemingly taking on the blame for the loss.

The Giants defense recorded their first interception of the season when safety Julian Love picked off Jackson with three minutes left in the fourth quarter.

New York capitalized on the turnover with a one-yard touchdown run by Saquon Barkley to take the lead.

Jackson was back under pressure when he fumbled the ball on a strip sack by Giants rookie Kayvon Thibodeaux to end the game.

🎥 OH ! Le rookie @kayvont force un fumble de Lamar Jackson, et les Giants vont remporter leur 5e victoire de la saison ! #TogetherBlue



💻 @beinsports_FR 4 #nflextra

📲 NFL GamePass pic.twitter.com/kj1sNe0YWz — NFL France (@NFLFrance) October 16, 2022

In Jackson’s defense, the Giants are also coming off a win against reigning MVP Aaron Rodgers. But the former MVP in Jackson has to step up if he believes he’s truly worth $230 million guaranteed.

(Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

(Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

(Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

(Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)