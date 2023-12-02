Ryan Blaney Expresses Interest In Indy/Charlotte Double Duty, Another Step Toward Normalizing One Of The Wilder Feats In Sports

Videos by OutKick

This week, NASCAR Cup Series champ Ryan Blaney expressed interest in being the next driver to pull double duty and compete in the Indianapolis 500 and Coca-Cola 600 on the same day.

With Kyle Larson set to be the first driver to do it since 2015, please let this be a new trend in drivers trying to pull off one of the wildest feats in all of sports.

If you’re unfamiliar, the final Sunday in May is the biggest day in motorsports. You’ve got Formula 1’s Monaco Grand Prix in the morning and the Indianapolis 500 in the early afternoon. Then, after Indy, the longest race on the NASCAR calendar, the Coca-Cola 600, closes up shop for the day.

While there’s no way to race at Monaco and then jet to the States in time for the Indy 500 or Coke 600, it is very possible to do both US-based races.

It just requires a grueling 1,100 miles of racing — plus a quick flight — in well…less than 12 hours.

Pulling double-duty like that is one of the most incredible feats in sports, and Blaney revealed this week that he wouldn’t mind doing it. That news was broken by a guy who could help him get the job done: his team owner Roger Penske.

Blaney Has Had Indy/Charlotte Double Duty On His Mind

Penske — a racing legend who owns a NASCAR team, an IndyCar team, and Indianapolis Motor Speedway — said Blaney had mentioned the idea to him.

“Blaney said to me at some point over the last several weeks that he would like to go to Indy,” Penske said, per Racer. “I was like, ‘Whoa, slow down a little bit.’ We’re good to have everybody come to Indy, but if we can have the double and really play up Memorial Day at both Charlotte and Indianapolis, it’ll be great.”

Blaney confirmed that the double was on his radar.

“Honestly, it’s something that’s bounced around my mind for a couple of years,” Blaney said. “It’s something I feel like…if you could do the double, that’s cool. Larson is doing it next year. That’s going to be great.

“I’ve poked around that idea with [Penske] for a couple of years now, and I might have to bring it back up, so we’ll see where that goes.”

It almost certainly wouldn’t happen in time for 2024, but Penske could certainly whip up a fourth entry some year and throw Blaney in it.

While Blaney won’t be pulling double-duty in ’24, Kyle Larson will. He’ll be behind the wheel of an additional entry for McLaren before hopping a flight to Charlotte for his day job.

