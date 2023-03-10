PGA Tour Player Eviscerates Decision To Add No-Cut Events: ‘They Just Crapped On Everything’

Videos by OutKick

The PGA Tour’s announcement about adding eight limited-field, no-cut elevated events to next year’s schedule has received mixed reviews. While the top players on the Tour are in favor of more no-cut, guaranteed payday events, the lesser-known players don’t exactly share that same sentiment.

Ryan Armour, a one-time winner on Tour, has been a long-time member of the 16-member Player Advisory Council (PAC) and he’s not on board with the addition of no-cut elevated events. He’s even more upset about the process, or lack thereof, that the Tour implemented to come to its decision.

Armour believes the Tour’s addition of these new-look elevated events is moving away from everything the Tour used to stand for.

“I’m going to catch heat for this,” Armour told Golf Digest. “But I was talking with James Hahn and we went into detail about how we need to rewrite our mission statement and take out the part about the tour creating playing opportunities for its members.

“I guess we’re not doing that anymore. They just crapped on everything (former Tour commissioner) Deane Beman stood for.”

Ryan Armour isn’t on board with the PGA Tour adding no-cut events to next year’s schedule. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

While there is no arguing that the top players teeing it up against each other more consistently is great for the Tour, the players that narrowly miss out on making it into these elevated events are essentially cast to the side.

The fields for the no-cut events next year are expected to be around 70 players. While Tour players will be able to qualify into the events, it leaves a lot of guys on the outside looking in, but those same players are expected to carry water for the Tour.

Armour has an issue with that.

“Guys who keep their cards, they’re good players, but they’re not going to have a chance to play the playoffs,” Armour said.

“They’re not getting into any of the designated events. But they want those players to go be mules for you at all the Pro-Ams, all the charity visits, all the hospital visits and sponsor events. And we’re good enough to do that, but we’re not good enough to play in designated events like we did this year?

Armour went as far as to say that the players who finished outside the Top 75 on the FedEx Cup point list may as well join LIV Golf.

