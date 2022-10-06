Rutgers Will Rock Awesome Black Uniforms Against Nebraska

Rutgers might lose to Nebraska, but at least the Scarlet Knights will look good doing it.

The Cornhuskers will travel to New Jersey for a Friday night matchup against Greg Schiano’s team, and the fans will be rocking a blackout theme for the B1G game.

Rutgers will also match that energy on the field with some absolutely sick black uniforms. Take a look at the slick threads below.

The Dark Knights ⚫️ pic.twitter.com/LHc4If4laR — Rutgers Football (@RFootball) October 5, 2022

As of late Thursday morning, the Cornhuskers are -7.5 favorites on the road against the Scarlet Knights.

Rutgers is bad. That’s the reality of the situation. It’s simply the truth, and this game could quickly turn into a blowout. That’s saying something because Nebraska is also really bad.

However, if you’re going to get crushed on a Friday night in front of America on FS1, you might as well bring some high energy uniforms.

As we’ve said here many times at OutKick, black uniforms are among the greatest things about college football. Many uniforms are great, but when you dress in all black, you’re setting a ton before the first snap.

It’s intimidating as all hell, especially under the lights. Will it be enough to save the Scarlet Knights from dropping a home game against Nebraska? We’ll find out Friday night in New Jersey.