Russian Military Allegedly Designed Way To Communicate With ‘Intelligence’ Not ‘From Earth,’ Journalist Claims

Did the Russians successfully manage to figure out a way to reverse engineer alien technology and communicate with creatures not from Earth?

UFOs and aliens are all the rage these days, and Joe Rogan recently featured a guest who shared a story out of Brazil that will keep you up at night.

It might not be true (probably isn’t), but even the re-telling of it is enough to make the hair on the back of your neck stand up.

Now, there’s a claim the Russians starting under the Soviet era might have managed to somehow reverse engineer alien tech.

Journalist presents crazy Russia/UFO theory.

During a conversation between Jeremy Corbell and George Knapp, it’s alleged the Russians somehow did get their hands on some alien tech and could use it to communicate with creatures not from Earth. Yes, this is a real claim.

Knapp said the following when explaining the alleged Russian program (via BroBible):

They [the Russians] have this gigantic UFO study that goes on for 10 years and then another one replaces it, and they’re trying to figure out, ‘How do we duplicate [alien] technology?’ … The next guy we talked to is a General, he’s a Lieutenant General named Alexi Savin and I didn’t really want to delve into remote viewing while we were there but Lieutenant Savin really made a point to make himself available to us. He had developed, in essence, a remote viewing and he showed us some training films where they would take a Russian sailor, put him down in the bottom of a ship, and then ask him to identify where other naval assets were around it without being able to look out the window and see them. Submarines ships and they were really accurate, incredibly accurate, at least in this film. And then he decided that he was going to show that the technology, the techniques could be taught to anyone so we walked into our second meeting with him and had a whole room full of women … he had picked hand-picked regular people to show that this is something that could be taught to everyone. That everyone has some of these kinds of abilities. And he was showing this, in part, because the remote viewers when they got good would run into what he called cosmic intelligences. They would communicate with other intelligence that wasn’t from Earth.

You can watch the full podcast below.

Is this complete nonsense?

I hate to be the bearer of bad news, but I don’t believe a word of this. Not a damn word. I really like Jeremy Corbell. He’s a smart guy and his UFO stories can be a lot of fun.

However, asking us to believe the Russians somehow developed remote viewing and could communicate with other worldly creatures is too much.

Is this real life or “Stranger Things”? I’ve seen the Netflix hit. I know a sci-fi story when I hear one, and that’s what we appear to have here.

Let’s just stop and think about this logically for one second. If the Russians had alien tech, why wouldn’t they have used it to save the Soviet empire? It makes no sense to just sit on it.

By the time the Soviet Union collapsed, its military was a joke compared to the United States of America. That wouldn’t be the case if it was loaded with alien tech.

This Russian tale could be a psychological operation.

Second, and equally important, there are smoke and mirror operations. During the Cold War, both sides went out of their way to convince the other it had weapons or programs that didn’t exist. It was nonstop psychological warfare.

For example, America would create fake paintings in Area 51 that Russian satellites would photograph. The USA was trying to convince the Russians we have bizarre weapons they didn’t know about. That meant the Russians would have to waste time and resources investing or combatting something that didn’t exist.

Did the Russians have alien technology? (Credit: Getty Images)

I keep an open mind, but it makes zero sense the Russians had alien tech and didn’t exploit it. None at all. For now, I don’t believe this program ever existed. Did the Russians want America to think it did? Sure. Was it ever real? Almost certainly not.