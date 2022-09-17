Tyler Lockett is well-acquainted with Russell Wilson and their relationship proved valuable for the former in Week 1. As the Seahawks beat the Broncos during Monday Night Football, the veteran wide receiver knew what plays his former quarterback was going to run and clued his teammates in on the tells.

Wilson, who was traded to Denver during the offseason, spent his first 10 years in the NFL with Seattle. During the last seven years of his time in the Emerald City, Lockett was one of his primary pass-catchers.

Needless to say, Lockett and Wilson have a rapport. They played in the same offense alongside one another for the majority of their time in the league.

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON – SEPTEMBER 12: Tyler Lockett #16 of the Seattle Seahawks greets Russell Wilson #3 of the Denver Broncos after the game at Lumen Field on September 12, 2022 in Seattle, Washington.

(Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

Well, their time together ended up being an advantage for Lockett in their first game apart.

Wilson’s first game with the Broncos took place at his former home on Monday. During the game, which Denver ultimately lost, his former receiver picked up on the quarterback’s hand signals.

Tyler Lockett had seen Russell Wilson’s hand signals before

Wilson did not switch things up when he switched teams and continued to use the same signs that he used with the Seahawks.

In behind-the-scenes video filmed from the sideline, Lockett can be seen and heard giving his defensive teammates a heads up. He clued them in on Wilson’s tells and got them ahead of upcoming plays.

Interesting: #Seahawks WR Tyler Lockett told teammates that Russell Wilson is still using the same hand signals he had when he was in Seattle.



Lockett: "If you see this…"



Tariq Woolen: "Go ball"



Lockett: "That's a Go."



"He's running a Go!!"pic.twitter.com/wm61uxlZ28 — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) September 16, 2022

Although Lockett had just three catches for 28 yards in the game, he played a pivotal role. His discovery about Wilson may or may not have been a crucial component to the win, but it certainly can’t hurt for a defensive back to know what route is coming.

Now that this video is out in the public, it’s a pretty safe bet to assume that Wilson will make a change before this Sunday. If not, opposing defenses are going to have a field day!