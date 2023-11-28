Russell Westbrook Is Fighting With Heckling Fans Again

Videos by OutKick

If you don’t have anything nice to say, don’t talk to Russell Westbrook.

The Los Angeles Clippers guard got into a heated exchange with a fan during Monday night’s home loss to the Denver Nuggets.

The incident happened in the final minute of the game when Westbrook began chirping at a male fan in the second row. In an attempt to avoid Malice at the Palace 2.0, a referee, two security guards and several players quickly moved in to de-escalate the situation.

Russell Westbrook gets into an extended verbal exchange with a courtside heckler as Clippers lose 113-104 to Nuggets (minus Nikola Jokic, Jamal Murray and Aaron Gordon) in LA.

The fan clearly said something to upset the nine-time All-Star, but Westbrook didn’t want to repeat it.

“Fans think they can say whatever they want,” he said after the game. “I’m not going to say [what they said] now because it’s not appropriate, but I’m just protecting myself.”

“Just unfortunate fans think they can get away with saying anything and, personally, I won’t allow it.”

This is not the first time Westbrook has gotten into it with hecklers.

In 2019, a fan in Utah caught a lifetime ban from the Delta Canter following a verbal altercation with Westbrook while he was with the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Last season, he got into a shouting match with a Suns fan during the Clippers’ playoff series in Phoenix. In December 2022, while playing for the Los Angeles Lakers, Westbrook had another angry exchange with a fan sitting courtside in Milwaukee.

And in March, the 35-year-old got a Grizzlies fan ejected for hurting his feelings during a game in Memphis.

The common denominator here is Russell Westbrook.

Obviously, certain verbal assaults — like threats or racial slurs — are never OK. But beyond that, tolerating heckling fans is part of the job for professional athletes.

Quit being so soft, RW.

