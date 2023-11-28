Russell Westbrook Is Fighting With Heckling Fans Again

If you don’t have anything nice to say, don’t talk to Russell Westbrook.

The Los Angeles Clippers guard got into a heated exchange with a fan during Monday night’s home loss to the Denver Nuggets.

The incident happened in the final minute of the game when Westbrook began chirping at a male fan in the second row. In an attempt to avoid Malice at the Palace 2.0, a referee, two security guards and several players quickly moved in to de-escalate the situation.

The fan clearly said something to upset the nine-time All-Star, but Westbrook didn’t want to repeat it.

“Fans think they can say whatever they want,” he said after the game. “I’m not going to say [what they said] now because it’s not appropriate, but I’m just protecting myself.”

“Just unfortunate fans think they can get away with saying anything and, personally, I won’t allow it.”

This is not the first time Westbrook has gotten into it with hecklers.

In 2019, a fan in Utah caught a lifetime ban from the Delta Canter following a verbal altercation with Westbrook while he was with the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Last season, he got into a shouting match with a Suns fan during the Clippers’ playoff series in Phoenix. In December 2022, while playing for the Los Angeles Lakers, Westbrook had another angry exchange with a fan sitting courtside in Milwaukee.

And in March, the 35-year-old got a Grizzlies fan ejected for hurting his feelings during a game in Memphis.

The common denominator here is Russell Westbrook.

Obviously, certain verbal assaults — like threats or racial slurs — are never OK. But beyond that, tolerating heckling fans is part of the job for professional athletes.

Quit being so soft, RW.

