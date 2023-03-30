Russell Westbrook Complains To Refs, Has Memphis Grizzlies Heckler Ejected Because NBA Is Too Soft

Videos by OutKick

At some point, we have to let fans be fans. Another NBA fanatic was ejected from a game Wednesday night between the Los Angeles Clippers and Memphis Grizzlies.

Clippers guard Russell Westbrook, who was booted from the Lakers with no remorse, got a fan kicked out of FedExForum before the end of the first half.

Westbrook Complains, Has Fan Booted

With 1:21 left in the second quarter, Westbrook signaled in the direction of a Memphis Grizzlies fan to game officials. Security was called to the spot and the fan was booted out of the arena, prompting boos for Westbrook from the Grizzlies’ home crowd.

Russell Westbrook gets a Grizzlies fan ejected from the game; Clippers-Grizzlies pic.twitter.com/wVZclCJTgh — Oh no he didn't (@ohnohedidnt24) March 30, 2023

Westbrook has been heated up all evening.

Moments before the fan’s ejection, Westbrook was trading verbal spars with notorious Memphis goon, Dillon Brooks.

“Trash. Trash.”



Russell Westbrook has words for Dillon Brooks in this Clippers-Grizzlies game 🍿👀 pic.twitter.com/LjL6l7uOOb — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) March 30, 2023

While it’s no surprise that a guy like Westbrook would go the distance in order to pull off such a buzz-kill move, the issue seems to be spreading in the NBA.

Last week, Maverick guard Kyrie Irving had a heckler ejected from the game after he complained about it enough with the refs.

Kyrie has a fan ejected pic.twitter.com/CAoGCmmnZr — Jomboy Media (@JomboyMedia) March 26, 2023

Adding to the ongoing load management issue, fans are now showing up to pricey NBA games with the risk of getting kicked out over a potentially small grievance.

Though common sense leads most fans to keep composure and not get in trouble with security, the heat of the game can bring out the worst in all of us, which deserves some grace from the NBA.

The NBA’s load management issue also happened to affect this matchup when Clippers star Kawhi Leonard was downgraded to ‘inactive’ for ‘personal’ reasons on Wednesday, according to the team.

It’s time for the NBA to do a better job at selling these games to fans.

