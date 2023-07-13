Running Of The Bulls Day 7 Ends Poorly Even By Running Of The Bulls Standards

Videos by OutKick

Everyone loves Pamplona’s Running of the Bulls (alright, not everyone), but one day of the 8-day festival of livestock chasing crazy people ended with one hell of a traffic jam.

One that would make a seasoned LA commuter start to sweat.

I don’t know exactly how the good people of Pamplona started this tradition. I know I could look it up, but I prefer to think it started with some beers and the words, “Wouldn’t it be cool if…”

However it came to be, the Running of the Bulls is an international spectacle and the Super Bowl for anyone who manufactures white shirts, white pants, and red scarves.

This year, the runners had traversed the traditional route from Corrales de Santo Domingo to Pamplona’s Plaza de Toros — a bullfighting arena — seemingly without too much incident. However, upon reaching the arena, the gates to the bullring decided to take a day off and refused to open.

This allowed the bulls to catch up to the mass of humanity. They started pushing the pile like it was a game-deciding play at the goalline while people scrambled for cover.

Traffic Jam at Pomplona running of the Bulls



pic.twitter.com/cOAGXaJqO5 — Macrodosing (@MacrodosingPod) July 13, 2023

The final day of the festival is Thursday and if you think everything went smoothly until this incident on Day 7, you are mistaken.

There Was Some Chaos Earlier In This Years Running Of The Bulls Too

On the fourth day, 11 people were injured in the race which lasted around 2 minutes and 20 seconds. One of those injuries was reportedly caused by a bullhorn.

Eleven people were injured and seven taken to hospital after the fourth running of the bulls at the #SanFermin festival in Pamplona.



One of the injuries was reportedly caused by a bull horn.

The race lasted two minutes and twenty-one seconds. #RunningOfTheBulls pic.twitter.com/nANTl8ew5V — NoComment (@nocomment) July 11, 2023

That’s completely insane. The only smart dudes (aside from those who decided “Nah, I’m good” and didn’t participate) are the ones who stepped aside and let the bulls pass them at the very beginning.

Sure, you don’t get the glory of winning the race, but you can still say you took part.

Plus the likelihood of getting gored is significantly lower this way, which is always nice.

