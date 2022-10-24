Rubio Campaign Worker Wearing Shirt, Desantis Hat, Brutally Attacked

A man canvassing in south Florida on behalf of Sen. Marco Rubio’s re-election campaign was the victim of an attack, according to the senator.

Rubio shared photos of the alleged victim on Twitter.

Last night one of our canvassers wearing my T-shirt and a Desantis hat was brutally attacked by 4 animals who told him Republicans weren’t allowed in their neighborhood in #Hialeah #Florida



He suffered internal bleeding, a broken jaw & will need facial reconstructive surgery pic.twitter.com/36QpbySg58 — Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) October 24, 2022

The graphic images show a bloodied man on a stretcher in the back of an ambulance. Rubio alleged that the canvasser in Hialeah, Florida was wearing one of his shirts and a Ron DeSantis hat when he was attacked by four people. He also claims that they told the man that Republicans weren’t allowed in their neighborhood.

According to the Miami Herald, Hialeah Mayor Esteban “Steve” Bovo said that the city’s police chief had informed him that an arrest had been made in connection with the attack. Details beyond that have been scarce.

Rubio also talked about the incident Monday at a campaign rally.

“Sadly, we get the news and we’re still waiting for details. It’s always important to have details. We’re not like these other people that always jump to conclusions, but we know this: Someone wearing a Rubio T-Shirt and a DeSantis hat was walking in a neighborhood not far from here yesterday when four individuals assaulted him, broke his nose, broke his jaw,” Rubio said. He also mentioned that the attack victim will require facial reconstruction surgery.

The attack comes just a few weeks before the midterm elections including Rubio’s senate race as well as a gubernatorial race.

“I can tell you this: political violence should not be tolerated by anyone. Our side or their side, we don’t tolerate political violence,” Rubio said.

“In this country, we decide who governs not by street mobs, we decide who governs at the ballot box.”

