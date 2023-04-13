Royals Player Bobby Witt Jr. Hits Foul Ball That Ends Up In The Hands Of … His Dad

Videos by OutKick

Kansas City Royals shortstop Bobby Witt Jr. couldn’t have placed a foul ball any better.

During the 7th inning of Wednesday’s blowout Royals win, Witt came to the plate against Texas Rangers reliever Taylor Hearn.

Witt fouled off the pitch off, sending it down the right field side of Globe Life Field.

The ball kept traveling toward the back of the section, before landing in a box section. Which just so happened to be exactly where his dad, Bobby Witt Sr., and the rest of his family were sitting.

“Hey dad, wanna have a catch?” – Bobby Witt Jr. pic.twitter.com/9dS03zlkq2 — MLB (@MLB) April 13, 2023

Hard to draw it up any better than that!

ARLINGTON, TX – APRIL 10: Bobby Witt Jr. #7 of the Kansas City Royals slides across home plate to score a run against the Texas Rangers during the first inning at Globe Life Field on April 10, 2023 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Ron Jenkins/Getty Images)

Fun Moment for Bobby Witt in a Dismal Royals Start

Outside of catching a home run ball, it’s gotta be a pretty special moment for a dad to get a ball hit by his son in an MLB game.

And it wouldn’t have happened if Witt Sr. wasn’t in such mediocre seats, far down the line.

Witt is seen as one of the future stars of the game, after being drafted 2nd overall in 2019.

He contributed 20 home runs and 30 steals last season, but a low walk rate and below average defense held down his overall value.

At just 22 years old however, hopes have been high for Witt Jr. to take the next step in 2023.

So far, however, he hasn’t been able to cement his place among the elite shortstops in MLB. The Royals have stumbled to a 4-9 start, with Witt hitting just .229 in the process.

But even though his performance at the plate has been disappointing, it’s got to be fun to hit a ball to your dad.