Royals’ Michael A. Taylor Is An Early Contender For Catch Of The Year

We hate to say we just saw the catch of the year in early May when the season ends in October but sometimes we can’t help ourselves. Royals centerfielder Michael A. Taylor just went Spider-Man in deep left-center field to rob Cardinals catcher Andrew Knizner of a homer. A real case to be the best you’ll see all year.

Watch this:

Where is the Jim Edmonds’ celebration when you need one?! The timing and athleticism on display this afternoon is absolutely deadly. What a catch!

We will have to put together a montage of the best catches we see each month so we can determine the best catch of the year. This one has a real chance to stand alone by season’s end, though. An incredible grab from Michael A. Taylor.

Written by Gary Sheffield, Jr

Gary Sheffield Jr is the son of should-be MLB Hall of Famer, Gary Sheffield. He covers basketball and baseball for OutKick.com, chats with the Purple and Gold faithful on LakersNation, and shitposts on Twitter. You can follow him at GarySheffieldJr

