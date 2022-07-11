Royals’ Condiment Race Included A Mustard Bottle Losing Its Pants

During the seventh inning stretch of Sunday’s contest between the Royals and the Guardians, we had ourselves a condiment race. Three mascots, ketchup, mustard, and relish, raced from center field around the track and down the first base line to give us a winner — mustard gave the fans a little Magic Mike side show instead.

Right as the three contestants crossed the right field foul pole, mustard lost its pants and then collapsed not too long after.

MUSTARD LOSES HIS PANTS 🤣 pic.twitter.com/YNRyWCjIz0 — Action Network (@ActionNetworkHQ) July 10, 2022

Major League Baseball teams used to throw these races up on the Jumbotron, but now we get them live. This way fans that attended an earlier game in the series won’t pick up on any patterns to ruin the race for others watching from the stands, and way more importantly, something hilarious might go down.

Imagine falling face first into clay with your cheeks out towards the right field bleachers on a Sunday? Has to be humiliating. Falling in front of 13,283 in attendance…that’s tough. Game ended in a 5-1 Royals victory, so it was a fun night in Kansas City.