Rose Bowl Gameday Begins With Earthquake, Rattles Visitors In Town For Alabama-Michigan

PASADENA, Calif. — Don’t feel the hype; let it shake you! Monday’s Rose Parade festivities here began with a jolt. A 4.1 earthquake rocked Los Angeles County early in the morning, hours ahead of the Alabama versus Michigan “clashing of the titans,” set to shake up the College Football Playoff.

Alabama and Michigan fans felt the New Year’s tremble. OutKick was on the scene at the Rose Bowl Stadium and asked sober and drunk tailgaters who LIVED through the California earthquake.

“That’s what happens when the Tide arrives; we just felt it,” one ‘Bama fan confidently said about Nick Saban’s group.

“GO BLUE,” a Michigan fan shouted, disregarding my question about the earthquake and riding a cool buzz.

“Californians are wimps,” one ‘Bama dad joked.

The build-up to the College Football Playoff’s biggest game couldn’t have rolled out better. It’s been clear skies and pleasant rain thus far. Visiting football fans thus far have appreciated the beautiful California climate. New Year’s Day needed something to shake up excitement.

Hell, Mother Nature is thrilled. As OutKick’s Trey Wallace wrote on Monday, questions about the future ride heavy on this game. Will Harbaugh ditch his beloved Michigan for a return to the NFL? Will Saban call it a career if he falls short of the championship?

“No matter what happens today in the Rose Bowl, a decision regarding Harbaugh’s future employment will have to be made,” Wallace writes, “with a contract extension waiting to be signed. It’s a perplexing situation for folks in Ann Arbor, as the Wolverines look to snap a two-game playoff losing streak and finally play for a national title.”

The game kicks off at 5:10 p.m. (EST) and OutKick will be there every step of the way. Rain or shine; riots or no riots; shaken or stirred.