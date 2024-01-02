Stealth Bomber Flyover At The Rose Bowl Is A Majestic Reminder Of American Power: VIDEO

Videos by OutKick

Fans at the Rose Bowl received a very special pregame treat featuring a B-2 stealth bomber.

Prior to Michigan beating Alabama in overtime in an instant CFP classic, fans in attendance got to see a B-2 fly over the stadium and the video is a shot of patriotism straight to the soul.

Check it out below, and hit me with your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com. It’s an absolutely epic video.

The B-2 stealth bomber is a great reminder of American power.

The European mind can’t comprehend this much greatness. You know how many stealth bombers our NATO allies in Europe have?

Zero.

Those poor nations don’t have a single one. While there’s never been complete confirmation how many the United States has in its arsenal, the number is at least 20+. That includes at least one brand new next generation B-21.

A B-2 stealth bomber flew over the Rose Bowl for the Alabama/Michigan game. (Photo by Cherie A. Thurlby/U.S. Air Force/Getty Images)

Our stealth bombers can strike any target in the world at any time, and there’s next to nothing anyone can do to stop it from happening. That’s what we call raw and unfiltered war power.

Fans showed up to watch Alabama and Michigan battle it out, and got to see one of the greatest weapons ever advanced. It’s not the first time a stealth bomber has flown over the Rose Bowl, but seeing it never gets old.

The GameDay crew lost their damn minds seeing the bomber when it flew over the set prior to the game in what was likely a test run.

The fellas loved the B2 Bomber flyover 👀#CollegeGameDay pic.twitter.com/nidvDfkmeo — College GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) January 1, 2024

I had the chance to see a B-2 fly in person several years ago back in Wisconsin. It’s hard to describe the noise it makes. You can almost feel the air ripple around you, but by the time you see it, it’d already have wiped you out if that was the goal. Plus, an actual bombing run would be flown at an altitude far out of casual eyesight.

Stealth bomber flyover at the Rose Bowl. pic.twitter.com/oSlsmhED4Q — Michael Casagrande (@ByCasagrande) January 1, 2024

This country is so awesome that we fly a plane no other nation on the Earth could ever manage to invent before playing the greatest sport ever developed. I don’t know what to tell you if you don’t love that. USA! USA! USA!