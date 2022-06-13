Rory McIlroy Takes Shot At Greg Norman, LIV Golf After Canadian Open Win

Don’t expect Rory McIlroy to leave the PGA Tour for the start-up LIV Golf Invitational Series anytime soon.

Moments after winning Sunday’s RBC Canadian Open, McIlory used his media availability to pump up the PGA Tour and take a shot at Greg Norman, commissioner of LIV Golf and CEO of LIV Golf Investments.

“This is a day I’ll remember for a long, long time,“ McIlroy said after his win. “Twenty-one PGA Tour wins, one more than somebody else.”

That “somebody else,” is obviously Norman, who earned 20 career PGA wins.

McIlroy shot an 8-under 62 to claim the win Sunday. Justin Thomas and Tony Finau applied steady pressure all weekend, and their competition (and the perceived lack of competition in the LIV Invitational Series) wasn’t lost on McIlroy.

“I feel like it’s getting tougher and tougher to win on the PGA Tour. Just look at the two guys that I played with today,” McIlroy stated post-win. “I went out with a lead and had to shoot 8-under par to get the job done. So the depth of talent on this tour is really, really impressive. And going up against guys like J.T. and Tony and coming out on top, that’s something to feel really good about.”

The 33-year-old McIlroy took home just more than $1.5 million for his weekend win.

Before ending his media availability, McIlroy took one last shot at Norman and the deep-pocketed Saudi golf league, which held their first tournament in London this weekend.

“I had extra motivation of what’s going on across the pond,” said McIlroy. “The guy that’s spearheading that tour (Norman) has 20 wins on the PGA Tour and I was tied with him and I wanted to get one ahead of him. And I did. So, that was really cool for me, just a little sense of pride on that one.”

