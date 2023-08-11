Rory McIlroy Throws Jab At Phil Mickelson After Allegations Of Lefty Betting On The Ryder Cup Come To Light

Videos by OutKick

Rory McIlroy hasn’t exactly shied away from taking shots at Phil Mickelson over the last couple of years since the lefty’s jump to LIV Golf and his many controversial comments that have followed. So, when major allegations were made about Mickelson’s gambling habits, McIlroy couldn’t resist throwing a jab in his direction.

An excerpt from a soon-to-be-released book written by American sports gambler Billy Walters was released on Thursday that alleged that Mickelson has lost close to $100 million over the years while wagering more than $1 billion during the past three decades.

While the alleged numbers tied to Mickelson’s gambling are mindboggling, Walters also alleged that Mickelson called him ahead of the 2012 Ryder Cup asking him to place a $400k wager on the U.S. team to win. Mickelson was a member of the U.S. team that year, which is problematic, to say the least.

This is the story and allegation that stuck out for McIlroy.

“At least he can bet on the Ryder Cup this year cause he won’t be a part of it,” McIlroy said after the opening round of the FedEx St. Jude Championship.

Rory McIlroy comments on book excerpts detailing gambling allegations regarding Phil Mickelson. pic.twitter.com/QhqUxaGMo2 — Golfweek (@golfweek) August 10, 2023

Walters explained that he never made the bet Mickelson allegedly requested, but wasn’t aware if the lefty placed a bet on the Ryder Cup elsewhere.

Mickelson denied that he bet on the event.

“I never bet on the Ryder Cup,” Mickelson wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter. “While it is well known that I always enjoy a friendly wager on the course, I would never undermine the integrity of the game.”

“I have also been very open about my gambling addiction. I have previously conveyed my remorse, took responsibility, have gotten help, have been fully committed to therapy that has positively impacted me and I feel good about where I am now.”

The U.S. ended up collapsing on the final day of the 2012 Ryder Cup with Mickelson losing to Justin Rose during his Sunday single’s match.

Follow Mark Harris on Twitter @ItIsMarkHarris