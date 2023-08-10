Phil Mickelson Issues Statement On Gambling Allegations

Videos by OutKick

Stories of Phil Mickelson’s commitment to gambling are legendary. On Thursday though, a story took his reported gambling issues to a whole new level.

An upcoming book has made a number of allegations about some “outrageous” habits. One specific allegation was that the 53-year-old has lost around $100 million gambling throughout his career.

But another, somehow even more concerning allegation is that the now LIV Tour-based player bet, through a surrogate, around $400,000 on the 2012 Ryder Cup. A competition he participated in as a member of the United States team.

Mickelson addressed the claims in an X (formerly Twitter) post late Thursday afternoon, specifically denying the Ryder Cup allegations.

“I never bet on the Ryder Cup,” Mickelson said. “While it is well known that I always enjoy a friendly wager on the course, I would never undermine the integrity of the game.

“I have also been very open about my gambling addiction. I have previously conveyed my remorse, took responsibility, have gotten help, have been fully committed to therapy that has positively impacted me and I feel good about where I am now.”

Phil Mickelson Denies Ryder Cup Bets, Doesn’t Address Other Claims

Mickelson’s categorical denial of the Ryder Cup allegations make sense, considering the consequences for getting caught.

But he didn’t address the other incendiary claims made in the book. Namely that his total wagers accumulate to around $1 billion, or that he’s lost around $100 million cumulatively.

Mickelson did take accountability for his gambling problem; a well documented issue for the legendary golfer. But the reported scale of his addiction and losses incurred are staggering.

Making the Ryder Cup team is widely seen by players as one of the most important, meaningful accomplishments in an individual career. Threatening future participation by gambling on it wouldn’t seem to be worth the potential gain.

For his financial health at the time, hopefully Mickelson was telling the truth, considering Europe wound up winning in 2012.