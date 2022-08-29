Rory McIlroy Takes Vicious Shot At LIV Golf With ‘Super Bowl Champ’ Joke

Rory McIlroy has been the unofficial spokesperson of the PGA Tour this season with LIV Golf disrupting the golf world as we know it. So, when he capped off the season with a win at the Tour Championship it came as no surprise that he took some time to throw shade at the Saudi-backed circuit.

Just a few minutes after hoisting the FedEx Cup trophy for a record-setting third time in his career, McIlroy took time to explain why the PGA Tour is the best golf tour in the world.

But McIlroy didn’t stop there, his best dig at LIV Golf came as he entered the media center at East Lake to talk about his win.

The 33-year-old shouted “Super Bowl champ” as he entered the room.

This was a direct shot at Rob Walters, an attorney for LIV Golf, who referenced the FedEx Cup playoffs as “the Super Bowl of golf” during a court session earlier this month when three LIV golfers were seeking an injunction to play in the FedEx Cup playoffs.

Walters and the three LIV players weren’t given a temporary restraining order to compete and LIV golfers continue to be indefinitely suspended from competing on the PGA Tour.

It’s safe to say that McIlroy had this inside joke prepared well before walking into the media center on Sunday. After erasing a six-shot deficit to Scottie Scheffler on Sunday, McIlroy bringing out the ‘Super Bowl champ’ dig was a classy way to take a shot at the rival circuit.

