Rory McIlroy Finally Comes To Realization That Judging Players Who Left For LIV Golf Was A Mistake

After two-plus years of bashing anyone involved with LIV Golf, Rory McIlroy has realized that his criticisms and judgemental comments may have been a bit overboard. He’s even gone as far as to call those moments a mistake.

There has not been a more vocal critic of LIV Golf since the Saudi-backed circuit’s inception than Rory McIlroy. He claimed LIV was “dead in the water” a few months before its first event, took every opportunity to bash LIV CEO Greg Norman, threw countless jabs in Phil Mickelson’s direction, and seemingly turned his back on any player who elected to join the breakaway circuit.

McIlroy was the unofficial spokesperson for the PGA Tour, but the keyword here is ‘was.’

Rory McIlroy Continues To Change Tune On LIV Golf

Following the shock announcement of the PGA Tour’s plans to merge with the Saudi PIF, the lone funder of LIV Golf, McIlroy’s tune changed based on this new reality.

Rory McIlroy continues to get a bit softer towards LIV Golf. (Photo by Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

McIlroy stepped down as player director on the PGA Tour policy board in November, five months after the announcement of the planned merger. This signaled him waving the white flag in his fight against the Saudis and LIV, but now he’s taking things a step further while expressing regrets.

While McIlroy conveniently changed his tune about players leaving for LIV mere hours after Jon Rahm bolted from the Tour, his recent comments show a new side of the four-time major winner.

“I was maybe a little judgmental of the guys who went to LIV Golf at the start, and I think it was a bit of a mistake on my part because I now realize that not everyone is in my position or in Tiger Woods’ position,” McIlroy said on the ‘Stick To Football‘ podcast.

“We all turn professional to make a living playing the sports that we do, and I think that’s what I realized over the last two years. I can’t judge people for making that decision, so if I regret anything, it was probably being too judgmental at the start.”

Reality In The World Of Golf Is Ever-Changing

There’s a joke to be made about McIlroy needing a full two years time and an entirely new professional golf tour to be created for him to realize that not every other PGA Tour player is a billionaire like himself and Tiger Woods, but if you get past that naive comment, you have to tip your cap to McIlroy.

Reality two-plus years ago when very serious rumblings about LIV Golf were taking place wasn’t the same as it is today.

Rory McIlroy is in the right to admit his mistakes about judging LIV players. (Photo by David Cannon/Getty Images)

There is no denying that McIlroy has plenty of egg on his face given the direction professional golf seems to be headed. We also can’t overlook the fact that McIlroy is paid millions by the PGA Tour and with that comes the responsibility of promoting the Tour, but he still stuck his neck out while simultaneously being the most popular player in the sport not named Tiger Woods.

Taking a stand against LIV wasn’t brave by any means, he was simply doing his job as not only a PGA Tour player but as an entertainer as well, which at the end of the day is what professional athletes are.

McIlroy provided drama to a sport that never has it outside of the ropes. In hindsight, he may have swung and missed more than he swung and connected, but at least he’s man enough to (finally) admit it.

Follow Mark Harris on X @itismarkharris and email him at mark.harris@outkick.com