Rory McIlroy Guarantees 2025 Ryder Cup Win For Team Europe At Bethpage Black

It didn’t take long for Rory McIlroy to turn the page from Team Europe’s dominant 2023 Ryder Cup victory and look ahead to the 2025 Ryder Cup at Bethpage Black. Before the champagne really got flowing in Rome, McIlroy took the time to guarantee that his European squad would retain the Ryder Cup in two years’ time in New York.

“I’ve said this for the last probably six or seven years to anyone that will listen: I think one of the biggest accomplishments in golf right now is winning an away Ryder Cup,’’ McIlroy said. “And that’s what we’re going to do at Bethpage.’’

You certainly can’t fault McIlroy for being incredibly confident in the moment. He racked up the most points of any player in the 2023 Ryder Cup and helped push his team to a commanding 16.5-11.5 victory. He very well could have already had one, or seven, glasses of champagne when he guaranteed a win in ’25, but nevertheless, he has every reason to have full faith in the European side.

Rory McIlroy had an exceptional week at Marco Simone. (Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

McIlroy capped off his magical week in Rome with a 3&1 singles win over Sam Burns on Sunday. He finished the week in Rome picking up four of a possible five points, which is a comeback story considering his 1-3-0 record in the 2021 Ryder Cup.

Team Europe’s win in Rome extended its winning streak over the Americans on home soil to seven. The last U.S. win across the pond came all the way back in 1993.

Europe has had much better luck on away soil having won the Ryder Cup in the States three times since 1995 with the last coming in 2012 at Medinah in Illinois.

The Ryder Cup has very much become a ‘home game’ with the home side winning 15 of the last 21 Ryder Cups dating back to 1979 with one tie tossed in there coming in 1989.