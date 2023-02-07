Rams Rookie RB Hits Massive $514K Jackpot In Las Vegas

Videos by OutKick

Los Angeles Rams rookie Ronnie Rivers scored a significant extra payday during a trip to Las Vegas.

The undrafted rookie running back hit a $514,837 jackpot while playing three card poker at Caesars Palace this past Saturday, according to Las Vegas Locally.

Los Angeles Rams running back Ronnie Rivers @lilronnie_20 hit a $514,837 jackpot playing Three Card Poker at Caesars Palace on Saturday.



In some cultures that's better than winning the Super Bowl. pic.twitter.com/eY0o2Ptfcv — Las Vegas Locally 🌴 (@LasVegasLocally) February 6, 2023

While he will lose a lot to taxes, he’s still going home with just north of $320,000, according to a Vegas taxes calculator.

Not too bad at all for an undrafted rookie.

God is Great 🙏🏽 https://t.co/72U8jpr42d — Ronnie Rivers (@lilronnie_20) February 6, 2023

Ronnie Rivers has some extra change in his pocket.

Everyone loves a great trip to Vegas. In fact, I’m not sure I trust people who go to Vegas and don’t have fun. It’s impossible to not enjoy yourself.

There’s cold beer, sports, gambling and just about anything else you can imagine easily accessible. However, you have to go to Vegas knowing you’re likely going to lose a lot of money.

It’s simply an entertainment cost. If you win, it’s a bonus, and Rivers won in a huge way.

Rams RB Ronnie Rivers wins huge jackpot in Las Vegas at Caesars Palace. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

For comparison, Rivers made $705,000 during his rookie season in the NFL. A lot of money? Yes. Life-changing money? Not really.

However, tacking on an additional $514,837 will result in making a significant chunk of cash over the past calendar year. He’s really cooking with gas right now.

Ronnie Rivers came within spitting distance of his NFL salary by simply hitting the tables at Caesars Palace.

Ronnie Rivers wins huge in Las Vegas. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

Don’t spend it all in one place, Ronnie! Save it, invest it and maybe break off a tiny piece for a little fun.

P.S.: Can’t write about Vegas without dropping at least one clip from “The Hangover.” Take it away!