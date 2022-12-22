Former Broncos RB Ronnie Hillman Dead At 31 After Battling Cancer

Former Broncos running back Ronnie Hillman died on Wednesday at the age of 31. Hillman spent time in hospice dealing with the advanced effects of liver cancer, also suffering from pneumonia.

Ex-Broncos teammates Derek Wolfe and Orlando Franklin gave an update on Hillman’s declining health on Tuesday, requesting people’s support as the RB’s health fell.

#BroncosCountry please pray for Ronnie Hillman he’s in hospice and not doing well. — Orlando Franklin (@OFranklin74) December 20, 2022

An Instagram post announcing Hillman’s passing was posted on his account with the following caption:

“It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of our beloved son, brother & father, Ronnie K. Hillman Jr.

“Ronnie quietly and peacefully transitioned today in the company of his family and close friends. We as the family, appreciate the prayers and kind words that have already been expressed. We ask that you would give us time to process our feelings as we prepare to lay our precious RJ to rest.

“More information will be forthcoming. With love, The Family.”

Hillman was drafted in the third round in 2012, playing with Denver until 2015-16. He spent his final year in the League between the Minnesota Vikings and San Diego Chargers. He was part of the Broncos’ championship team in 2015 when Peyton Manning led the Broncos to a Super Bowl 50 victory.

Rest in Peace

Thoughts and prayers to Ronnie Hillman pic.twitter.com/xcAdNUgHQF — Eric L. Mitchell (@EricLMitchell) December 21, 2022