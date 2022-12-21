Ex-Broncos RB Ronnie Hillman Revealed To Be Battling Liver Cancer In Hospice

Former Denver Broncos running back Ronnie Hillman, who played as recently as 2016, is currently in hospice care, battling liver cancer and pneumonia according to former teammates Orlando Franklin and Derek Wolfe.

The two ex-Broncos gave an update on Hillman Tuesday, sharing that he’s in extremely poor condition.

“He’s in hospice and not doing well,” Franklin relayed.

#BroncosCountry please pray for Ronnie Hillman he’s in hospice and not doing well. — Orlando Franklin (@OFranklin74) December 20, 2022

Wolfe followed it up, extending the same update.

“It’s not looking good,” Wolfe said during an interview on 104.3 The Fan. “He has pneumonia, and I’m putting it out there just to send positive vibes his way.”

It’s tragic news for the 31-year-old former player, who was drafted in the third round in 2012 and won Super Bowl 50 with Peyton Manning’s offense. In that championship year, Hillman posted seven touchdowns and 863 rushing yards.

Hillman split his final season in 2016 with the Minnesota Vikings and then-named San Diego Chargers.

Happy Birthday to @MrHillman2U! The Denver Broncos drafted Ronnie Hillman in the 2012 3rd round. Hillman was a Bronco RB from 2012–2015. He is a Super Bowl 50 champion and had some of his best runs that season, including a 72-yard TD at Mile High against Minnesota in Week 4! pic.twitter.com/OcmN3LFl9F — Mile High Moments (@MileHighMoments) September 15, 2022

Hillman’s family released a statement on Ronnie’s declining health.

“As a family, we hope beyond hope, and we have faith that can move mountains,” the statement read. “We also understand that God’s will is not always ours; therefore, we as a family subject ourselves to the will of our Almighty God.”

Playing behind guys like Willis McGahee, Knowshon Moreno and CJ Anderson at Mile High, Hillman effectively played his role as a complementary runner who could also slip out for a pass.

Broncos Country and football fans extended their support to the former running back.

Broncos Country let’s say a prayer for #34 Ronnie Hillman who is dealing with some health issues at the moment 🙏🙏 Go Broncos 🏈🏈🏈🏈 pic.twitter.com/WHwIjNrFAu — BRONCO JEFF 26 (@jeff92809796) December 20, 2022

Praying for Ronnie Hillman and his family right now. 🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/y3lKxa3qMO — Kevin (@SleepyKev5) December 20, 2022

Oh no, I know a lot of people in San Diego are thinking of Ronnie Hillman today. https://t.co/3UlouvmoTh — Marty Caswell (@MartyCaswell) December 20, 2022

This is tremendously sad. Ronnie is just 31; former teammates like Orlando and Derek Wolfe have spoken on the radio today about how dire this situation is. More details here: https://t.co/MMDr4LbcK5 https://t.co/Uu7PEKE7ES — Lindsay Jones (@bylindsayhjones) December 20, 2022

Ronnie Hillman is in hospice right now, thoughts and prayers 🙏 #BroncosCountry pic.twitter.com/wSNBw6JaIR — Stanley Cup Champions Barstool Denver (@BarstoolDenver) December 20, 2022

Ronnie Hillman, 31, is battling an aggressive form of cancer, renal medullary carcinoma. He was diagnosed in August. Treatment has not been successful. His family is praying for a miracle, but the situation looks bleak. 🙏 — michael j. babcock (@mikejbabcock) December 21, 2022

Really sad news from @OFranklin74 that Ronnie Hillman is in hospice w/ liver complications.



Ronnie had almost 1000 all purpose yards and 7 TDs in the 2015-16 season, helping the Broncos win Super Bowl 50. @MrHillman2U my thoughts & prayers with you 🙏 pic.twitter.com/xnL39KL5xz — Ben Cary (@Ben_Cary_) December 20, 2022