Ex-Broncos RB Ronnie Hillman Revealed To Be Battling Liver Cancer In Hospice

Former Denver Broncos running back Ronnie Hillman, who played as recently as 2016, is currently in hospice care, battling liver cancer and pneumonia according to former teammates Orlando Franklin and Derek Wolfe.
The two ex-Broncos gave an update on Hillman Tuesday, sharing that he’s in extremely poor condition.
“He’s in hospice and not doing well,” Franklin relayed.
Wolfe followed it up, extending the same update.
“It’s not looking good,” Wolfe said during an interview on 104.3 The Fan. “He has pneumonia, and I’m putting it out there just to send positive vibes his way.”
It’s tragic news for the 31-year-old former player, who was drafted in the third round in 2012 and won Super Bowl 50 with Peyton Manning’s offense. In that championship year, Hillman posted seven touchdowns and 863 rushing yards.
Hillman split his final season in 2016 with the Minnesota Vikings and then-named San Diego Chargers.
Hillman’s family released a statement on Ronnie’s declining health.
“As a family, we hope beyond hope, and we have faith that can move mountains,” the statement read. “We also understand that God’s will is not always ours; therefore, we as a family subject ourselves to the will of our Almighty God.”
Playing behind guys like Willis McGahee, Knowshon Moreno and CJ Anderson at Mile High, Hillman effectively played his role as a complementary runner who could also slip out for a pass.
Broncos Country and football fans extended their support to the former running back.
