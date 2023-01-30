Ronald Acuña Jr. Sends Massive Home Runs Into Orbit After Pulling Up To Venezuelan Sandlot Game

Videos by OutKick

Major League Baseball is only a few weeks away from its 2023 return, but Ronald Acuna Jr is enjoying his last few weeks of the offseason in style. Even though he isn’t really taking any time off.

With pitchers and catchers set to report as soon as Valentine’s Day, Acuña is making sure to see his fair share of pitches in preparation. Not long after last season came to a close, he returned home to Venezuela and took to the streets for a unique game of stickball that uses a rod as the bat and a bottle cap as the ball.

In the months since, Acuña has been playing in the LVBP, Venezuela’s professional baseball winter league. He recently pimped a home run in a manner that would have incited a bench-clearing brawl if he had done it in the MLB.

A few days later, though, he retired from the LVBP after his family was attacked in the stands.

That didn’t stop Ronald Acuña Jr. from getting his bat on the ball.

Not long after stepping away from the Venezuelan league, he returned to his old stomping grounds.

Acuña grew up playing pickup games at whatever field was available. He returned to the sandlot late last week and got in on the local action.

In video of his two at-bats against the unfortunate soul who had to pitch to him, Acuña sent the ball into orbit. He got ahold of every inch and drove home runs to the moon.

The local kids who got to play with one of their country’s best players probably didn’t mind getting absolutely mollywhopped by a big-leaguer. They will forever be able to tell the story of the time when Acuña took them way deep.

In the days since, Acuña has remained in Venezuela and continues to get his reps in. He was recently seen taking batting practice on the same field he was mashing taters.

With just over two and a half months until opening day, Acuña’s swing looks as smooth as ever. He will hope to stay healthy in 2023 and lead the Braves back to the World Series.