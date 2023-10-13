Ronald Acuna Jr. Refuses To Speak To Reporters After Braves NLDS Loss

Videos by OutKick

The Atlanta Braves had Ronald Acuna Jr. at the plate with the bases loaded in the top of the 7th inning down two runs. Acuna just missed a pitch from Phillies reliever Craig Kimbrel, hitting a deep fly ball to left center field for an out, despite a .470 expected batting average.

He never came to the plate again, as pinch hitter Vaughn Grissom struck out to end the game with Acuna on deck.



After a remarkable offensive season, both for his team and on an individual basis, it was a disappointing finish. And for fans looking for answers from their star player after a frustrating loss, his postgame performance was equally disappointing.

While his Braves teammates stayed in the clubhouse, answering questions from the media, Acuna ducked out. According to MLB.com’s Mark Bowman, he told reporters he had “to go to the bus,” while the other players stayed behind.

Ronald Acuña Jr. didn’t speak after the game. He grabbed his bag and said “I have to go to the bus” as other players remained in the clubhouse — Mark Bowman (@mlbbowman) October 13, 2023

That’s not what you want to see from your best player, regardless of how frustrating the game and series was for him and his team.

Ronald Acuna Jr Still Has Some Growing Up To Do

Acuna has become one of baseball’s biggest superstars since his debut, with a nearly unprecedented combination of power and speed.

But speaking to reporters after losses, even bad ones, is part of the job for athletes. And Acuna has to be willing to face the music, because pretty much everyone else in MLB is.

Clayton Kershaw had the worst start of his career in game one of the NLDS this year. And he stuck around for several hours anyway, answering questions and taking responsibility for his performance.

The confusing part for Acuna is that the series loss can’t really even be put on him. He certainly wasn’t at his best, but had the hardest hit ball of game four and was a few inches away from clearing the bases and potentially changing the outcome.



He also intervened when his teammate, Orlando Arcia, got involved in a shouting match with Phillies fans.



Dude even Acuna is telling him to chill https://t.co/bIPkaZulMS pic.twitter.com/hhe8AopyvL — Addison (@YankeeWRLD) October 13, 2023

Seems like something that would be worth getting answers about, right?

But Acuna ducked out on questions anyway.



Not a great look for one of the game’s best players.