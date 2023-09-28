Ronald Acuna Jr. Becomes First Player To Have 40 Home Runs, 70 Stolen Bases

Videos by OutKick

Maybe we were paying too much attention to the wrong player because Ronald Acuna Jr. just told Shohei Ohtani to hold his beer.

Sure, Ohtani is great, the unicorn and the next Babe Ruth with being a two-way player that can pitch and hit, but what about being spectacular day in and day out? That’s what the Atlanta Braves’ Ronald Acuna Jr. has been consistently doing. Tthe casual sports fan may not even realize just how much of an unbelievable season Acuna just had.

Last night, Acuna became the first MLB player ever to have 40 home runs and 70 stolen bases. My man can not only hit bombs, but also steal second before the pitcher has barely finished his wind up.

Ronald Acuña Jr. becomes the first player EVER to hit 40 HRs and steal 70 bases in a season 👑🔥



(via @BravesOnBally)pic.twitter.com/Om7K8SoGvX — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) September 28, 2023

NO OTHER PLAYER IS IN THE 40/70 CLUB

In the bottom of the 10th inning of a tie game against the Cubs, the 25-year-old outfielder easily stole second base in front of a hometown crowd as the ballpark went wild. The coolest part? Acuna showed true emotion – rare these days in sports – by picking up and hoisting the base above his head like it was the Stanley Cup.

It’s one thing to reach the 40/40 club, but the 40/70 club? I mean let’s fricken go!

Between Acuna and players like rookie Elly de la Cruz and the Mariners’ Julio Rodriguez, the future of baseball seems to be in good hands. So long as they all can remain healthy, something that Shohei Ohtani is dealing with now after undergoing his second Tommy John surgery.

And for any of you that perhaps haven’t been paying attention to baseball this year, you’ll have the opportunity to get your fix of Acuna as the 102-56 win Braves gear up for the playoffs and Acuna is sure to light the base path on fire.