in MLB

Ronald Acuña Jr. Back With Braves, Expected To Start

updated

The National League East’s fourth-best team, the Atlanta Braves, have gotten a much needed boost to their lineup. Ronald Acuña Jr. has completed his rehab assignment and will join the big league club today. He was officially reinstated from the 10-day injury list this morning, while Alex Dickerson was designated for assignment in a corresponding move.

Atlanta, which has lost three of their last four games and is already 5.5 games behind the first-place Mets, is expected to start Acuña in this evening’s series finale with the Cubs.

Acuña, a two-time All-Star and former NL Rookie of the Year, is yet to play in a game this season.

The 24-year-old outfielder suffered a torn ACL last July while attempting to track down a fly ball. He spent the early part of this spring rehabbing with Atlanta’s Triple A affiliate, the Gwinnett Stripers.

In six games with the Stripers, Acuña made 19 plate appearances, totaling seven hits, six walks, six strikeouts and four runs scored.

Following what was his final game with Gwinett, Acuña said the following through an interpreter, via the Atlanta Journal Constitution: “I feel great and healthy. I’ve been feeling ready since two weeks ago. There are things I can’t control. Whenever the medical staff and (the team) decide, I’ll be ready to go.”

Atlanta hosts the Cubs at 7:20 pm EST.

Follow along on Twitter: @OhioAF

Atlanta BravesFeature postRonald Acuna Jr

Written by Anthony Farris

Anthony is a former high school basketball intramural champion who played a leading role in creating two offspring. He spends his weekends hoping for an MTV Rock N' Jock revival.

Follow him on twitter @OhioAF

Leave a Reply

to comment on this post. Not a VIP? Signup Here