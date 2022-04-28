Ronald Acuña Jr. Back With Braves, Expected To Start

The National League East’s fourth-best team, the Atlanta Braves, have gotten a much needed boost to their lineup. Ronald Acuña Jr. has completed his rehab assignment and will join the big league club today. He was officially reinstated from the 10-day injury list this morning, while Alex Dickerson was designated for assignment in a corresponding move.

Atlanta, which has lost three of their last four games and is already 5.5 games behind the first-place Mets, is expected to start Acuña in this evening’s series finale with the Cubs.

Acuña, a two-time All-Star and former NL Rookie of the Year, is yet to play in a game this season.

The 24-year-old outfielder suffered a torn ACL last July while attempting to track down a fly ball. He spent the early part of this spring rehabbing with Atlanta’s Triple A affiliate, the Gwinnett Stripers.

In six games with the Stripers, Acuña made 19 plate appearances, totaling seven hits, six walks, six strikeouts and four runs scored.

The #Braves today returned OF Ronald Acuña Jr. from his rehabilitation assignment and reinstated him from the 10-day injured list. To make room on the active roster, the club designated OF Alex Dickerson for assignment. — Atlanta Braves (@Braves) April 28, 2022

Following what was his final game with Gwinett, Acuña said the following through an interpreter, via the Atlanta Journal Constitution: “I feel great and healthy. I’ve been feeling ready since two weeks ago. There are things I can’t control. Whenever the medical staff and (the team) decide, I’ll be ready to go.”

Atlanta hosts the Cubs at 7:20 pm EST.

