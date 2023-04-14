Ron Rivera Reacts To Commanders Sale: ‘Kind Of A Relief’ Washington Coach Says

Videos by OutKick

Washington Commanders head coach Ron Rivera sounds pretty happy that the team will soon be changing hands for a reported $6.05 billion.

While the deal has been reached, but not finalized, USA Today spoke to Rivrera about the news and it sure seems like he’s pleased.

“Kind of relief,” Riverboat Ron said of the impending sale, that will see embattled Commanders owner Dan Snyder leave the NFL behind.

As. you would probably expect, waiting for the team to sell was a pretty brutal waiting game from the sound of it. Rivera talked about how the last few months had been filled with uncertainty.

“It really seemed like a load was lifted, because everybody was on pins and needles for the last couple of months,” Rivera said. “You kind of wondered what was going to happen.”

Rivera Relieved By Sale News, But Still Focused On Draft

It doesn’t sound like there was any Champagne popping or back-patting once that period of uncertainty was over. Rivera and company had something else to focus on.

“Then we got right back to the draft meetings,” Rivera said. “We’ll still be business as usual.”

Of course, there is that pesky idea that new owners may want to come in, clean house, and make the organization their own.

“At the end of the day,” Rivera said, “you have to make the best of it right now.”

Ron Rivera is one heck of a live-in-the-moment kind of guy from the sound of it.

He and the Commanders have the 16th pick in the upcoming draft. Rivera told USA Today his team plans to take the best available player later this month.

“We can take whatever players is available in our slot that can best help us. We can only control what we can control. We’ll react to what the people in front of us do in the draft.”

