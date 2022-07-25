MLB analyst Al Hrabosky made a pretty funny mistake involving porn star Ron Jeremy.

The St. Louis Cardinals analyst was discussing Miles Mikolas wearing a cowboy hat when talking to the media after a Sunday loss to the Reds, and he dropped a line he probably wishes he could have back!

“Who was it that wore the cowboy hat with Ron Jeremy,” Hrabosky asked when referencing “Anchorman” and Ron Burgundy. His co-host lost it trying to contain her laughter.

That’s a tough mistake to make, especially given the fact Ron Jeremy is facing serious legal trouble. The former porn star is facing more than 30 sex crime charges, including a dozen counts of forcible rape.

Of all the names you don’t want to be dropping on TV, the former porn star is right at the top of the list. It’s a very tough break.

The best part of the video was obviously his co-host’s reaction. It appeared she knew immediately who Ron Jeremy was, and she knew it wasn’t a great mistake to make!

To her credit, she tried her best to hold back her laughter, but I guess even the best of us can’t always get the job done.

It’s hard to blame her. Hrabosky name dropped Jeremy when attempting to talk about “Anchorman.” It’s okay to laugh.

Next time, stick to the Will Ferrell character instead of a former porn star facing a long time behind bars if convicted!